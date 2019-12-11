Two RX 5500 XT's Listed on Amazon for Pre-Order

By now, we know (as far as rumors go) that AMD’s Radeon RX 5500 XT graphics cards are set to launch tomorrow, but it seems that Amazon has beat even AMD to the punch and listed the XFX RX 5500 XT Thicc II Pro as well as the Sapphire Radeon Nitro+ RX 5500 XT.
This also confirms a few of the specifications that have been in the rumor stage, although sadly, the listings don’t cover everything. The gist of it is that the units will have 8 GB of GDDR6 memory running at 14 GHz, and that the GPU of the XFX unit will boost at up to 1845 MHz. The Sapphire listing didn’t specify a boost clock, or any significant detail, for that matter.
To fill in those gaps, the other rumors thus far have pointed to a 1408 RDNA core count on the GPU, along with PCI-Express 4.0 support and a 128-bit memory interface.
Pricing for the XFX 5500 XT Thicc II Pro is set at $229.99, and the Sapphire Nitro+ RX 5500 XT is listed for $259.00. Both are available for pre-order and will ship out tomorrow, however, we would like to emphasize: do not buy the cards at these prices or make a decision yet before reviews are up. With the release slated for tomorrow, you should be able to make a well-informed decision soon.
Premium cards, and pre-release prices, are one thing, though. Once it comes to official release, AMD does NOT really have room to screw this up - if this is going to have performance around equal to the RX 580, then CAN'T sell for more than the 1650 Super, for the majority of models that come out for the 5500XT.
All this does is make me ask "WHAT EVEN IS THIS CARD!?"... which I will be waiting anxiously till the reviews drop to find out.
Honestly, the mid range card market is a mess of cards right now with minor performance increases from model to model. I'm honestly not sure if it is good for consumers or not. On one hand you can more easily find a card that offers performance that seems to scale to how much money you have in your pocket, on the other hand you need to KNOW what you are getting and that is getting harder and harder with how many different models are on the market right now.