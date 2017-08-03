VRCover Now Offers Vive Deluxe Audio Headstrap Foam Replacements

VRCover announced that it now offers washable replacement foam cushions for the Vive Deluxe Audio Head Strap.

HTC Vive recently released the Vive Deluxe Audio Head Strap upgrade for the Vive VR HMD. The new deluxe strap features a set of mounted headphones and a rigid head strap with a mechanical fastening system. Before the launch, HTC Vive sent us a sample of the head strap to test drive, and we found that the upgrade is a vast improvement over the stock fabric fastening system. In our early evaluation, the size of the head strap was our only concern; the fabric strap fits on smaller and larger heads.

Upon further use, we found another issue: Just like the original cushion on the Vive headset, the foam on the new head strap absorbs sweat, and it’s not easy to clean. After sharing the headset with a group of friends, we found ourselves longing for a washable cushion.

The folks at VRCover noticed the same issue, and they developed replacement cushions to solve the problem. VRCover now offers HTC Vive Deluxe Audio Strap Foam Replacement cushions that don’t absorb sweat. The new cushions are made of washable PU leather (the company also offers face cushions in the same material) that you can clean with antibacterial wipes. The VRCover Vive Deluxe Audio Strap Foam Replacements adhere to the head strap with Velcro, which should make them easy to install.

When we tried the Vive Deluxe Audio Head Strap, we said that “if you regularly share your Vive with other people, the mechanical strap is a godsend. The upgrade is an absolute must for anyone running a VR arcade.” We haven’t yet tried VRCover’s upgraded head strap foam replacements, but from our experience with the company’s lineup, we’d suggest that this is an essential upgrade for both home and commercial use.

VRCover sells the Vive Deluxe Audio Strap Foam Replacement cushions individually for $19 each.