HumanEyes' 5.7K Vuze XR Camera Supports 360- and 180-Degree Video

HumanEyes Technologies today announced its next video camera, which is more affordable, more compact, and more versatile than its current Vuze camera. HumanEyes’ new Vuze XR camera doesn’t do 360-degree stereo video capture like the original Vuze camera, but the new device can switch between 180-degree stereo capture and 360-degree mono capture.

The new Vuze XR features two top-mounted camera lenses that point in opposing directions for 360-degree video and image capture. The cameras are also attached to hinges that enable you to swing them out for 180-degree stereo video and image capture. The Vuze XR camera isn’t currently certified for Google’s VR180 platform, but HumanEyes is working with Google to get the camera certified as soon as possible.

The Vuze XR supports and incredibly high video resolution of 5.7K, which should help produce clearer video than we’re accustomed to with 4K 360-degree cameras. The still camera captures at 18 megapixels. The high resolution comes with a framerate trade-off though. The Vuze XR can capture 5.7K video at 30 fps, or it can capture 4K video at 60 fps. And the camera’s internal processor can’t stitch the video in real-time when you capture at 5.7K, so you have to use a PC to stitch the two video feeds together.

If you stick with the lower 4K resolution, the Vuze XR camera can stick the feeds together in real-time, which enables you to live stream on popular streaming platforms such as YouTube and Facebook.

HumanEyes is now taking pre-orders for the Vuze XR action camera, and it plans to ship the device in late November. Customers who pre-order before November 4 will receive complementary upgrades including 360-degree underwater case, a microSD card, and free worldwide shipping.

HumanEyes is asking $439 for the Vuze XR camera. The device is available in white or black.