Watch AMD's Computex 2021 Keynote Live Here at 7pm PT, 10pm ET Tonight

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su is set to deliver the Computex 2021 "AMD Accelerating - The High-Performance Computing Ecosystem" keynote tonight, May 31, 2021.



Due to the global pandemic, Computex is an all-virtual event, but the activities, such as the AMD keynote, are scheduled to occur on Taipei time. As such, you can watch AMD's keynote live here at 7pm PT, 10pm ET in the video embedded below. We'll also have all of our normal coverage after the event.

AMD hasn't given us any solid clues about what we can expect to see tonight. However, we do know that recent rumors have suggested a new lineup of Radeon RX 6000 mobile GPUs, and perhaps we could hear about the company's obviously pending Threadripper lineup. We could also see new CPU and GPU roadmaps, so anything is possible.

Here's the press release announcing the keynote:

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade and Development Council) announced today that Dr. Lisa Su, President and CEO of AMD, is invited back to deliver a keynote address at COMPUTEX 2021. This digital keynote will be on Tuesday, June 1, at 10:00 AM Taipei time, with the keynote theme “AMD Accelerating – The High-Performance Computing Ecosystem.”



COMPUTEX displays will be digital this year, with keynotes and forums running on hybrid. “It has been a year unlike others. Technology has gotten us through some of the most challenging times,” said James Huang, TAITRA Chairman. “We will continue to transform our exhibition models and practices to meet the evolving needs of our exhibitors, visitors, and media, without losing the most essential element of a trade show – connection.”



Dr. Lisa Su is proud to join COMPUTEX once again in 2021. “The past year has shown us the important role high-performance computing plays in our daily lives – from the way we work to the way we learn and play. At this year’s COMPUTEX, AMD will share how we accelerate innovation with our ecosystem partners to deliver a leadership product portfolio,” said Dr. Lisa Su.



At the COMPUTEX | AMD CEO Keynote, Dr. Lisa Su will share the AMD vision for the future of computing, including details of the growing adoption of the AMD high-performance computing and graphics solutions, built for PC enthusiasts and gamers.



AMD is a leading player in creating world-class high-performance computing solutions, under the leadership of Dr. Lisa Su. Their technology sparks and creates ideas that transform our lives. “AMD is a star that continues to accelerate in the tech industry, and we are very excited that Dr. Lisa Su is joining COMPUTEX 2021. We can expect and look forward to exciting news that Dr. Su is bringing to COMPUTEX,” said James Huang.

And with that, pull up a seat for the show, and stay tuned for our coverage afterward.