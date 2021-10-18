Where to Watch Apple's MacBook Pro Event

Apple is holding its "Unleashed" event today at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT, where it is expected to launch a new swatch of MacBook Pro laptops powered by new processors, as well as rumored 3rd-generation AirPods.



Want to watch along? There are a few ways to see the latest out of Cupertino. For one, you can go straight to the source and view the event on Apple's website here.



Additionally, Apple is streaming the event on YouTube, and we've embedded it below so you can watch it without leaving this page.

If you have a device that runs the Apple TV app, you can use that for a big-screen experience.

While we'll see exactly what Apple has in mind in just a few hours, the latest rumors suggest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M1X processors, possibly with two different variants based on differing numbers of graphics cores (M1X and M1Z? M1 Pro and M1 Max? We'll see!).



Other rumors include the removal of the much-maligned Touch Bar, 120 Hz mini LED displays and more ports, including HDMI and an SD card slot to compete with the best ultrabooks.



It's also unclear where these will fall in line with last year's M1 MacBook Pros, and if those will get the same redesign. We'll find out later today. Stick with us to learn more. We know Intel's CEO will be watching!