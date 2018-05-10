Windows 10's April Update Crashes Systems With Intel SSDs (Updated)

Updated, 5/10/2018, 12:30pm PT: Microsoft has updated its post outlining the bug and listed the impacted Intel SSDs.
Updated, 5/9/2018, 7:00am PT:Intel responded to our queries, and to the company's knowledge, these errors only apply to the Intel SSD 600p Series and SSD Pro 6000p models. We've also pinged Microsoft for more detail and await a response.
Original article, 5/8/2018, 11:20am PT:
Microsoft has announced that it's blocking some systems with Intel SSDs from receiving the Windows 10 April 2018 update. Microsoft's April 2018 update began rolling out to Windows 10 systems on April 30, but the update has caused some systems with Intel SSDs to enter a UEFI screen reboot or crash repeatedly. For now, users with unspecified Intel SSDs will not receive the April update automatically, and they also cannot install the update manually.
Microsoft has pushed updates to many systems with Intel SSDs already, but it advises impacted users to roll back to Windows 10 version 1709, which you can do by hitting F8 during the boot process and restoring the previous version of the operating system.
But who are the impacted users? Microsoft hasn't shared the specific Intel SSD models that are impacted by the errors. We also aren't sure if the error applies to Intel's beastly Optane SSDs. Microsoft also cites performance and stability issues as key components of the errors, so it's possible that users with the April update can unknowingly suffer from reduced performance if they have an Intel SSD installed in their system. As such, until Microsoft or Intel provides a list of specific models, it might be wise to roll back your operating system to 1709 if you have an Intel SSD.
The company also hasn't shared any technical details about the errors. The errors are surprising given that Intel's SSDs use industry-standard protocols, such as SATA and NVMe, that ensure broad compatibility. We also don't know if these issues pertain only to SSDs that use a certain protocol. Intel does deliver its own custom drivers for some products, so there is a chance that the fix may require a combination of a new Intel driver along with changes from Microsoft.
Windows 10 will receive a "future" update to address the issue, at which point users with Intel SSDs can migrate to the April 2018 update. However, Microsoft has not released a firm arrival date for the fix. We've reached out to Intel and Microsoft for a list of the impacted SSDs. We will follow up as we uncover more information.
That said, I'm betting this is Optane related per the article. When it comes to storage, the enumeration and protocols are standard. How the data gets written to the NAND falls upon the drive's firmware and controller; it's a process that's abstract from the OS. As such, I don't see how this could be a vendor specific bug unless it involved a new form of storage addressing technology - and Optane is definitely one of those.
Windows 10 updated my Dell T5600 that has an Intel SSD three days ago.
Everything checked out so I ran Clean Disk removed the old installation and other bloat since the primary drive is only 160 GB.
Now today Microsoft now tells me to do a F8 rollback which I can't because it has been deleted.
Does anyone at Microsoft or Intel test anymore?
Microsoft has pushed updates to many systems with Intel SSDs already, but it advises impacted users to roll back to Windows 10 version 1709, which you can do by hitting F8 during the boot process and restoring the previous version of the operating system.
Anagram'd vulgarity is a BIG NO NO!
This is a family friendly site.
moderator
Lutfij
One day, AMD came along, almost completely stomped Intel out the ballpark with Ryzen, but making their ultimate mark with infinity fabric. Sales dropped rather dramatically for Intel as people started flocking back to AMD.
Then, the Spectre/Meltdown bombs fell, Intel taking another bloody nose in another round.
Intel decides to beat AMD with their HEDT platform by date. The platform limitations and notorious inclusion of i5 quad cores on a HEDT platform had everyone asking "WTFFFFF???? WHY???"
Then Threadripper is released smashing Intel in downright price/performance ratios, today enjoying far higher rankings (amazon etc) with Intel's offerings just about nowhere to be seen. Just recently, Intel chucked their KBL quads into the bin. Yes, they were that useless rubbish - quickly forgotten.
Then Intel shoots themselves in the foot by brute forcing an 18core as a flagship, marred by a ridiculous price and ridiculous thermals to deal with. A 16core TR costs more than twice less.
Then a while later, Intel decides "Hey, lets get stoned out of our minds! Lets release an i3 for our HEDT platform.... we'll call it the 7360X". Luckily after sobering up, they cancelled all the madness. Forgive em oh dear lord, for they not know what they're doing....
Then coffee lake comes along, reminding everyone about the fun and joy about backwards compatibility. Oh wait!
Then they released more Optane drives, reminding everyone that its features are only supported on Intel's own latest platforms. That's right, you can forget about it if your system is generations older. AMD of course also totally locked out. Don't you folks just love living on a planet where proprietary tech is preferred over open technologies? (BTW I refuse to pay Nvidia their free $200 Gsync tech. They can shove it as well).
Then Intel runs over to AMD, kindly begging a solution to their stone age GPU shortcomings. Enter Vega of course, specifically catered to Intel's needs with their NUC's.
Then more news about their 10nm process delays.
Then they hire a whole bunch of AMD professionals to help put out the fires that are coming from the first floor.
Then more news about Spectre NG flaws that could further impact performance.
Sorry Intel, lately you've screwed up so much, yet you gave too little and overcharged for it. My Ivy bridge is having its final days. Soon I will yank it out, toss it over the rooftops like a frisbee, and embrace a spankingly new 8core Ryzen with a smile!