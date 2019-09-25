Windows Core OS May Have Been Leaked on Geekbench

Windows Core OS, a long rumored, stripped down operating system from Microsoft, may be closer to release than we know. The OS has shown up in a mention on Geekbench. Windows Latest first spotted the benchmark.

Core is rumored to stretch across devices, including small foldables up to larger displays and devices. On Geekbench 5, Windows Core System (64-bit) appeared with an unlabeled Intel CPU. The fact that it's running on VM may help explain the low scores.

The most interesting part of this benchmark is that it's being run so close to Microsoft's upcoming Surface event on October 2. There have been rumors of a new version of Windows alongside as well as a foldable device.