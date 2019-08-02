Trending

Chinese Retailer Lists Custom XFX RX 5700 XT Graphics Card

Major Chinese retailer JD (Jingdong) has revealed the specifications for a custom XFX RX 5700 XT graphics card, along with a 3,299 yuan (~$475.50) price tag.

(Image credit: JD)

The XFX RX 5700 XT Black Wolf boasts an all-black exterior. The graphics card measures 290 x 150 x 58mm and employs a very bulky dual-slot cooler. The cooling system consists of a huge interior heatsink with aluminum fins and dual cooling fans. The graphics card is also complemented by a black metal backplate with the XFX branding.

Specs

XFX Radeon RX 5700 XT Black WolfAMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
Architecture (GPU)RDNA (Navi 10)RDNA (Navi 10)
Shading Units2,5602,560
Single-Precision Performance9.75 TFLOPS9.75 TFLOPS
Texture Units160160
Base Clock Rate?1,605 MHz
Game Clock Rate?1,755 MHz
GPU Boost Rate1,905 MHz1,905 MHz
Memory Capacity8GB GDDR68GB GDDR6
Memory Clock14 Gbps14 Gbps
Memory Bus256-bit256-bit
Memory Bandwidth448 GBps448 GBps
ROPs6464
L2 Cache4MB4MB
TBP?225W
Transistor Count10.3 billion10.3 billion
Die Size251 mm²251 mm²
Price?$399

The graphics card has a 1,905 MHz boost clock, which coincides with AMD's reference specifications. The base or game clocks are unknown. Taking into consideration the graphics card's beefy cooler, we expect it to come with a decent factory overclock in comparison to the vanilla AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT. The 8GB of GDDR6 memory remains untouched, meaning it will continue to run at 1,750 MHz (14,000 MHz effective).

(Image credit: JD)

The XFX RX 5700 XT Black Wolf draws external power from one 8-pin and one 6-pin PCIe power connectors. The reference Radeon RX 5700 XT is rated with a TBP (total board power) of 225W. It's unclear whether XFX's iteration will match that. As for display outputs, the graphics card has three DisplayPort 1.4 connectors and one HDMI 2.0b port.

JD will start shipping the graphics card on August 9.

