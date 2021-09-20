Liquid-Cooled XFX RX 6900 XT Zero WB Could Break 3GHz

AMD's Radeon RX 6900 XT already delivers impressive performance, ranking among the best graphics cards (that you still can't easily buy). Part of that comes thanks to the impressive clocks on AMD's RDNA 2 architecture, and XFX has partnered with EK Water Blocks to deliver XFX Radeon RX 6900 XT Zero WB graphics card with promised overclocking capacity reaching beyond 3.0 GHz.

XFX uses a custom PCB with AMD's Navi 21 XTXH GPU, then pairs it with with a custom waterblock. Out of the box, the card boasts a 2200 MHz base clock and a boost frequency of 2525 MHz — a 12% increase over the reference card's 2250 MHz boost frequency. The card supposedly can reach over 3000 MHz when overclocking, according to XFX, though the information is quite vague and doesn't specify whether that's sustained or peak frequency.

Naturally, all that clockspeed requires more power, and the XFX Radeon RX 6900 XT Zero WB comes equipped with three 8-pin connectors. The reference card has a 300W TGP while the Zero WB requires 350W, and that's before pushing beyond the factory clocks. Combined with the PCIe slot, the triple PEG connectors can deliver up to 525W of power, which can only be dealt with effectively with extreme cooling solutions.

XFX partnered with Slovenian cooling specialist EK Water Blocks on the Zero WB graphics card. It features a nickel-plated copper cold plate with clear acrylic and RGB lighting to make the coolant glow. It also carries a laser-engraved X branding. The design isn't an all-in-one liquid cooler either, like we've seen with cards like the Asus ROG Strix LC, MSI Seahawk, and EVGA Hybrid cards. You'll need your own custom liquid loop, which means actual cooling potential largely depends on the specific setup.

XFX didn't reveal any pricing or availability details for the card yet, but we expect we'll see few cards and extreme prices. Our GPU price index currently shows an average eBay price of $1,620 for the RX 6900 XT, but that's for any card, and there were still only 64 sold in a two week period. Halo products like custom liquid cooling cards can easily go for $2,000 or more.