This Is What 60 FPS Video Looks Like On YouTube

Back in June, YouTube announced that it would be adding 48 and 60 FPS video playback support, but since then we've heard little from the Google service. Now, however, it seems that 60 FPS video on YouTube has become a reality, although only partially. Like any good company, Google made sure that it only works on its own browser, Chrome.

The increased frame rate might not sound all that important, but it does make a world of difference in the viewing experience. A lot of video has always looked fine at 30 FPS, but high-motion video, such as video game streams, quickly started to look chopped up.

To demonstrate the difference, we've uploaded two samples of the CatZilla benchmark – one in 720p 60 FPS, and another in 720p 30 FPS. Yes, we know CatZilla is a bit… weird, but it's quite fast-paced, so you will see a very clear difference in smoothness.

In order to view a 60 FPS YouTube video you need to have Chrome installed, find a 60 FPS video, and set it to either 720p60 or 1080p60 option.

So, what do you think? Should we be gunning for higher frame rate video content, or have you been looking forward more to readily available 4K content?

