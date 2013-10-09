Zalman Reveals ZM-Z1 Case

Zalman has listed a webpage showing off its ZM-Z1 chassis. The case, which hasn't been priced yet, can hold either ATX or Micro-ATX motherboards, as well as graphics cards up to 360 mm long.

Other details on the enclosure include that it will house two optical drives, four 3.5" drives and one 2.5" HDD or SSD. It has a total of seven expansion slots. Front I/O connectivity is handled by two USB 2.0 ports, one USB 3.0 port, as well as HD audio connectors. The front of the case is also almost fully made of a black mesh. By the looks of it, the enclosure appears to be manufactured out of aluminum and bits of plastic.

The case features two locations on which 120 mm fans can be mounted, one of which resides up front as an intake, and the other takes care of the rear exhaust. Both of these spots are -filled up out of the factory. The case also features a bottom-mounted PSU with its own dust filter.

So far that's all we know. There was no indication of when the case would be available or how much it would cost.