Zotac Reveals Low-Profile GeForce GT 1030 Graphics Card

Zotac revealed its GeForce GT 1030 graphics card, which features a low-profile, single-slot design and consumes 30 watts of power. (EVGA revealed three cards of its own, too.)
Zotac positioned its GeForce GT 1030 as a multimedia upgrade for low-end PCs. Nvidia’s GT 1030 GPU is based on the company’s Pascal architecture, but it’s not powerful enough for more than casual gaming. The GeForce GT 1030 is better suited to accelerate video and photo editing, and for high-resolution video playback.
Zotac included two video outputs on its GT 1030. The card includes a single-link DVI-D port that can power a 1920x1200 display, and it also has an HDMI 2.0b port, which can handle a 4K display at 60Hz.
Zotac chose a compact design for the GeForce GT 1030 so that it would “fit in 99% of systems.” The card features a single-slot active cooling solution with a small nine-blade fan to ensure the GPU stays cool in cramped cases. The board is 4.38 inches tall; Zotac includes a low-profile bracket so that you can install the card in compact desktop systems. You shouldn’t have to worry about power supply compatibility, either. Zotac’s GeForce GT 1030 pulls all of its power (maximum 30W) through the PCI-E slot.
Zotac's GeForce GT 1030 is available now for $70.
|Zotac GeForce GT 1030
|GPU
|GeForce GT 1030
|CUDA cores
|384
|Video Memory
|2GB GDDR5
|Memory Bus
|64-bit
|Base Clock
|1,227 MHz
|Boost Clock
|1,468 MHz
|Memory Clock
|6.0 GHz
|PCI Express
|PCIE 3.0
|Display Outputs
|SL-DVI-D
|HDMI 2.0b
|HDCP Support
|Yes
|Multi Display Capability
|2
|Recommended Power Supply
|300W
|Power Consumption
|30W
|Power Input
|N/A
|DirectX
|12
|OpenGL
|4.5
|Cooling
|Heatsink + fan
|Slot Size
|Single Slot
|SLI
|N/A
|Supported OS
|Windows 10 / 8 / 7 (32/64-bit)
|Card Length
|172.5 x 111.15 x 16mm (6.77 x 4.38 x 0.63in.)
Except that this low profile GPU is targeted at HTPC builders. AMD's RX 550 series which is a direct competitor to this 1030 series does not have a low profile option (or passive cooling option like one of EVGA's 1030 offerings - very important to some mITX HTCP builders like me who would never game with it).
Another good point. AMD has no direct competitor to these new 1030s.
Maybe you want to run 4 different TVs off the same HTPC.
These gt1030s are good for that.