AMD A8-3850 Review: Llano Rocks Entry-Level Desktops

Chipsets
The Llano-based APU family is accompanied by two AMD-branded chipsets: A75 and A55. One is distinctly current-generation, and the other is awkwardly behind the times.
Both boast Socket FM1 (905-pin) interfaces for the desktop Lynx platform. They similarly include six SATA ports, software RAID 0, 1, and 10 support, HD Audio, four second-gen PCI Express lanes, a PCI bus, and mSATA compatibility.
However, A55 is limited to 3 Gb/s storage connectivity, it doesn’t enable FIS-based switching, and it doesn’t include USB 3.0 support. We have to imagine that A55 will be limited to the all-in-one market, where performance takes a back seat to cost and form factor considerations, though USB 3.0 would still seem to be an important feature there.
|Feature
|AMD A75
|AMD A55
|Platform
|Socket FM1 (Lynx desktop)
|Socket FM1 (Lynx desktop)
|SATA Connectivity
|6 x SATA 6Gb/s
|6 x SATA 3Gb/s
|Software RAID
|0, 1, 10
|0, 1, 10
|FIS-Based Switching
|Yes
|No
|HD Audio
|Yes
|Yes
|General-Purpose PCIe
|4 x PCI Express 2.0 lanes
|4 x PCI Express 2.0 lanes
|UMI (Connection To APU)
|Four-lane PCIe + DisplayPort
|Four-lane PCIe + DisplayPort
|USB 3.0/2.0/1.1
|4/10/2
|0/14/2
|SD Controller
|Yes
|Yes
|33 MHz Legacy PCI
|Up To Three Slots
|Up To Three Slots
|mSATA Support
|Yes
|Yes
A75 is the better-endowed solution. All six of its SATA ports offer 6 Gb/s signaling. And while A55 simply exposes 14 USB 2.0 ports and two 1.1 ports, A75 splits four of those second-gen connectors off as USB 3.0 ports, leaving 10 potential USB 2.0 ports if motherboard vendors choose to implement them. A75 also support FIS-based switching.
That’s an important feature if you’re building a machine with multiple drives in it. FIS-based switching facilitates communication between the storage controller and more than one disk simultaneously, which lets Native Command Queuing work the way it’s supposed to. A controller that doesn’t support FIS-based switching employs command-based switching, which only lets the host issue command to one drive at a time. Obviously, that can impact storage performance.
They don't want you to see better performance from a cheaper APU in single-threaded apps by pushing Turbo Core further ;-)
So is AM3+ going to be retired in favor of FM1 in the near future? Why are there chipset at all? Why isn't everything SOC by now?
Otherwise this is a very good CPU. If AMD has used 1 MB level 2 caches in their quads when they came out with the Deneb Propus die, they would be much more competitive.