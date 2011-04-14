Low-Power Gaming: AMD's E-350 Vs. Intel Atom D525 And Ion 2

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033
Metro 2033 is a post-apocalyptic survival-horror shooter. It can be described as Fallout 3 on rails, and without the RPG elements.
There’s not much to say here—the game is completely unplayable on the E-350. The D525/Ion 2 locks up when we attempt to run the game.
Verdict:
Metro 2033 is not playable on these platforms.
It's Pointless To Compare Them...
Urban Terror (my favorite one), Open Arena, Alien Arena? Or at least Quake live?
Cause it's ridiculous to test all those latest shooters on such low end machines...
Good review; was kinda wishing for the HL2:LC or some previous-gen UT titles though. :)
But seriously, the ION seems to be bottlenecked by the cpu.