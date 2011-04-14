Low-Power Gaming: AMD's E-350 Vs. Intel Atom D525 And Ion 2

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033

Metro 2033 is a post-apocalyptic survival-horror shooter. It can be described as Fallout 3 on rails, and without the RPG elements.

There’s not much to say here—the game is completely unplayable on the E-350. The D525/Ion 2 locks up when we attempt to run the game.

Verdict:

Metro 2033 is not playable on these platforms.