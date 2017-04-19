AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB Review

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands (DirectX 11): 1920x1080 Results
Surely something is wrong, right? The Radeon RX 570 can’t be losing to the previous-gen RX 470.
Drilling down into frame time over the benchmark run, it looks like the Radeon RX 580 and 570 struggle with large spikes. This manifests as uncommonly high variance and, ultimately, the two worst smoothness index ratings in our unevenness measurement. We used the Crimson ReLive Edition 17.4.2 driver for AMD’s Radeon RX 480, 470, and R9 380, and a special press driver for RX 580 and 570. Flip back through our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB Review and you’ll see AMD’s Radeon R9 Fury X suffering from the same anomaly. We suspect AMD improved Ghost Recon performance for the 17.4.2 build, but didn’t incorporate that into its press driver.
Between RX 570’s driver issues and Nvidia’s traditionally consistent performance in DX11 games, the GeForce GTX 1060 3GB enjoys a rare ~11%-higher average frame rate.
2560x1440 Results
Although the RX 570 still trails AMD’s older RX 470, a higher resolution erodes the 3GB GeForce GTX 1060’s performance advantage, landing it behind both Ellesmere-based cards.
Not that a win matters much—an average frame rate in the 30s begs for less demanding settings. AMD positions its Radeon RX 570 as an ideal solution for 1080p with maxed-out quality, and in Ghost Recon, it runs out of steam if you push much harder.
