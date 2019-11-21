AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT and Radeon RX 5700 Review: New Prices Keep Navi In The Game

Performance Results: 2560 x 1440

Given what we’ve already seen from GeForce RTX 2060 Super and 2070 Super, both of AMD’s Radeon RX 5700-series cards are best suited to gaming at 2560 x 1440. They’re also beyond ample for 1920 x 1080, though we don’t think you need to spend $350 or $400 dollars for smooth frame rates at that resolution.

Across our benchmark suite, Radeon RX 5700 XT averages 9.9%-higher frame rates than the GeForce RTX 2060 Super at 2560 x 1440. Radeon RX 5700 averages 11%-higher frame rates than the GeForce RTX 2060 at the same resolution. The GeForce RTX 2070 Super does serve up average frame rates 6.9% higher than Radeon RX 5700 XT, but it costs 25% more.

Compared to AMD’s previous generation, Radeon RX 5700 XT achieves 15%-higher average frame rates than Radeon RX Vega 64 at a $100-lower launch price.

Before any of the GeForce RTX Super cards were announced, AMD said it was targeting GeForce RTX 2070 with its Radeon RX 5700 XT. The top-end Navi card does deliver 6.4%-higher average frame rates than its intended GeForce mark, which means it often lands close to the venerable GeForce GTX 1080 Ti.

Battlefield V (DX12)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Destiny 2 (DX11)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Far Cry 5 (DX11)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Final Fantasy XV (DX11)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Forza Horizon 4 (DX12)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Grand Theft Auto V (DX11)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Metro: Exodus (DX12)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (DX12)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Strange Brigade (Vulkan)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (DX12)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon (DX11)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

The Witcher 3 (DX11)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Vulkan)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

MORE: Best Graphics Cards

MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table

MORE: All Graphics Content