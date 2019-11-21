AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT and Radeon RX 5700 Review: New Prices Keep Navi In The Game

Performance Results: 2560 x 1440
Given what we’ve already seen from GeForce RTX 2060 Super and 2070 Super, both of AMD’s Radeon RX 5700-series cards are best suited to gaming at 2560 x 1440. They’re also beyond ample for 1920 x 1080, though we don’t think you need to spend $350 or $400 dollars for smooth frame rates at that resolution.
Across our benchmark suite, Radeon RX 5700 XT averages 9.9%-higher frame rates than the GeForce RTX 2060 Super at 2560 x 1440. Radeon RX 5700 averages 11%-higher frame rates than the GeForce RTX 2060 at the same resolution. The GeForce RTX 2070 Super does serve up average frame rates 6.9% higher than Radeon RX 5700 XT, but it costs 25% more.
Compared to AMD’s previous generation, Radeon RX 5700 XT achieves 15%-higher average frame rates than Radeon RX Vega 64 at a $100-lower launch price.
Before any of the GeForce RTX Super cards were announced, AMD said it was targeting GeForce RTX 2070 with its Radeon RX 5700 XT. The top-end Navi card does deliver 6.4%-higher average frame rates than its intended GeForce mark, which means it often lands close to the venerable GeForce GTX 1080 Ti.
Battlefield V (DX12)
Destiny 2 (DX11)
Far Cry 5 (DX11)
Final Fantasy XV (DX11)
Forza Horizon 4 (DX12)
Grand Theft Auto V (DX11)
Metro: Exodus (DX12)
Shadow of the Tomb Raider (DX12)
Strange Brigade (Vulkan)
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (DX12)
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon (DX11)
The Witcher 3 (DX11)
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Vulkan)
Why? Wasn't your line GTX 1080 performance at RX 580 prices? points at Navi This is not that.
Regrettably yours,
Your Fans
Who ever promised that? They are 10-11% faster than same-priced Nvidia models. They're not going to drop 5700 $100 bucks when they're already ahead by 11%, even though I would love lower prices, there's no incentive for them to do so.
You didn't read the review. Ignoring the Furmark results which don't mirror any realworld scenario. The 5700xt is slower than the 2070 Super while using more power and running over 10degrees C hotter in gaming.
https://www.anandtech.com/show/14618/the-amd-radeon-rx-5700-xt-rx-5700-review/15
Factor in the performance gain (in AT's suite it was 11% for the XT and 12 for vanilla 5700) and you'll see their power consumption is pretty good. Average that with TH's results in Metro: LL and the final efficiency is pretty neck and neck with their direct competitors.
I didn't say they didn't run hot. For people that don't like blowers (as I already said) there will be cooler, quieter third party options.
In all honesty, all these cards are expensive. $350 would have been the most I wanted to pay for a 5700XT. And the card does run hot. Pascal was a small move up in prices. Turing was just insane pricing wise.
That being said I bought one today and said "F"-it. I just don't like NVIDIA's business ethics. It will get the job done for two to three years.
I think this release is a bit underwhelming. Local pricing here makes the RX 5700 fairly unattractive compared to a 2060, but the XT is better positioned against the 2070. Not sure it's really worthwhile upgrading a 970 though.
Worth it? Could someone not dig out the previous AMD midrange value demon to test against? C'mon...