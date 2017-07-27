AMD Ryzen 3 1300X Review

Civilization VI, Battlefield 1 & Dawn of War III
Civilization VI AI Test
Quad-core processors without SMT provide the best results in Civilization VI's AI test, which measures available computational horsepower during a turn-based strategy gaming session.
Ryzen 5 1400 suffers from its mundane 3.2 GHz base clock, but its counterparts take a convincing lead over the Intel processors. A stock Ryzen 3 1300X put on a great show, though after a bit of tuning it becomes stellar.
Civilization VI Graphics Test
The Core i3 and Pentium models struggle through Civ's graphics test, ceding the top spots to Ryzen models.
Pushing the Ryzen 3 1300X to 3.9 GHz using AMD's stock cooler proved easy, and you can see how we were rewarded. Only the Ryzen 5 chips prove quicker.
Battlefield 1 (DX11)
We expected Intel's Core i3 to excel in DirectX 11-based benchmarks due to their higher clock rates. Unfortunately, Intel doesn't enable Turbo Boost or overclocking at these price points. A stock Ryzen 3 1300X lands averages within 1.7 FPS of the Core i3-7300. If only the -7300 had an unlocked multiplier, it might have held its ground against the 1300X at 3.9 GHz.
This isn't a hollow victory, either. The Ryzen 3 1300X provided a smoother gaming experience.
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III
Dawn of War III exposes a bigger delta between the stock 1300X and Core i3-7300. But again, tuning grants the lead to Ryzen.
The stock 1300X trailed Intel's -7300 in our average frame rate result. However, it also registered a 21.5ms 99th percentile measurement compared to the 7300's 21.4ms. That means they offered a very similar gaming experience, despite the 4.4 FPS delta.
I don't remember when it was last time when we saw a review where, practically, in every chart AMD was at the top, and Intel at the bottom. It is refreshing really. Hopefully this will drive Intel to cleanup the mess it created in 5+ years of unchallenged leadership, and get its acts in order.
I'm enjoying the moment though. With my Ryzen 5 1600 :)
What I'm really curious to see for the mainstream/office segment is the Ryzen-Vega APUs.
Which is a great great thing after Intel's dominance & stranglehold for the last 6 years.
Intel price war ??
No that's not going to happen if it hasn't already ,they're way too arrogant to ever do that.
Too bad their Vega card seems like another Fury. I sold my stock and wait for the first benches before rebuying it. Also, indication is that RX will cost 600-650$ and barely beating a 1080 GTX. However Vega core are going to be incridilbe with AMD APU on the laptop segment. Nvidia MXM cards are going to be a bad investment and cost a fortune while everything will be on the same chip for AMD.