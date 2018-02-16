The AMD Ryzen 3 2200G Review: Vega Barrels Into Budget Gaming

Civilization VI AI Test

Civilization's AI test measures performance in a turn-based strategy game.

Ryzen 3 2200G readily competes against the Pentium G4620 at stock settings, but fares quite a bit better after some tuning, again emphasizing the advantage of AMD's unlocked multipliers. The tuned Ryzen 3 2200G even beats Core i3-8100, a 20%-pricier processor.

The stock Ryzen 3 2200G also towers over Core i5-8400 and its UHD Graphics 630 engine, along with AMD's A10-9700.

Civilization VI Graphics Test

Image 1 of 10 Image 2 of 10 Image 3 of 10 Image 4 of 10 Image 5 of 10 Image 6 of 10 Image 7 of 10 Image 8 of 10 Image 9 of 10 Image 10 of 10

The Ryzen 3 2200G plays Civilization VI well enough at 720p, but does trail its modern competition. Although a Pentium G4620 and GeForce GT 1030 beat the chip at its stock settings, a bit of overclocking propels Ryzen 3 into a second-place finish.

Our results at 1080p similarly show the 2200G starting from the bottom (close to much more expensive CPUs bound by graphics bottlenecks), then landing second-from-the-top after tuning.

Dota 2

Image 1 of 10 Image 2 of 10 Image 3 of 10 Image 4 of 10 Image 5 of 10 Image 6 of 10 Image 7 of 10 Image 8 of 10 Image 9 of 10 Image 10 of 10

Dota 2 was one of the first games to receive a patch with Zen-specific optimizations. Nevertheless, it's still a challenge for both Raven Ridge-based processors. Even overclocking isn't enough to surpass the Intel competition with Nvidia graphics at 720p. Fortunately for AMD, we achieve smooth average frame rates.

Performance falls off sharply at 1080p. Not even overclocking can save us from some hitching and stuttering in our frame time graphs. We'd recommend dropping the detail preset to Low to smooth out gameplay at this resolution.

MORE: Best Cheap CPUs

MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy

MORE: All CPUs Content