AMD Ryzen 7 3800X Review: Core i7 Has a New Challenger

Rendering, Encoding, Compression, Encryption

Rendering

It shouldn't surprise anyone to see the 12-core 24-thread 3900X bring a taste of HEDT performance to the multi-threaded rendering benchmarks. Ryzen 3800X performs well throughout the suite, particularly in the threaded Cinebench R15 test where it even beats the overclocked Core i9-9900K. And it only lags that overclocked processor slightly in the threaded Cinebench R20 benchmark. The 3800X also matches the 3900X in several of the single-core rendering tests, but we can see the 3800X's all-core 4.3 GHz result tumble in the rankings because the processor loses the benefit of its boost clocks. That doesn't have as much of an impact in the threaded workloads where it largely matches or exceeds its own PBO configuration. The tuned 3700X also posts solid scores in those threaded benchmarks, often slotting in slightly below the Ryzen 7 3800X.

With only eight threads, the -9700K is out of its element in the threaded tests, so the wins go Ryzen 7 3800X's way convincingly. The 3800X also beats the -9700K in the single-threaded Cinebench R20 test, but the -9700K excels in single-threaded work.

Encoding and Compression

Core i9-9900K traditionally leverages high frequencies to dominate the HandBrake x265 test, which relies heavily on AVX instructions, and the H.264 test. The Ryzen 7 3700X is impressive against its price-comparable competition, notching impressive leads over the Core i7-9700K and nearly matching the stock -9900K.

We can also see the vast improvement in Ryzen's AVX performance in the y-cruncher tests: We would never have imagined such a massive generational leap, particularly in single-threaded performance. The work AMD has done here is truly impressive and benefits a wide range of professional applications.

Our threaded compression and decompression metrics work directly from system memory, removing storage throughput from the equation. Ryzen 3900X's greatly improved memory performance, along with the generous helping of cores, plays a big role in its commanding lead, but the Ryzen 7 3800X is equally impressive given its single-die design. Here we can see it outperform Intel's -9700K and -9900K across the board.

LAME is the quintessential single-threaded application, and here the Core processors take the lead.



