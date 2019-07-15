AMD Ryzen 7 3800X Review: Core i7 Has a New Challenger

Rendering, Encoding, Compression, Encryption
Rendering
It shouldn't surprise anyone to see the 12-core 24-thread 3900X bring a taste of HEDT performance to the multi-threaded rendering benchmarks. Ryzen 3800X performs well throughout the suite, particularly in the threaded Cinebench R15 test where it even beats the overclocked Core i9-9900K. And it only lags that overclocked processor slightly in the threaded Cinebench R20 benchmark. The 3800X also matches the 3900X in several of the single-core rendering tests, but we can see the 3800X's all-core 4.3 GHz result tumble in the rankings because the processor loses the benefit of its boost clocks. That doesn't have as much of an impact in the threaded workloads where it largely matches or exceeds its own PBO configuration. The tuned 3700X also posts solid scores in those threaded benchmarks, often slotting in slightly below the Ryzen 7 3800X.
With only eight threads, the -9700K is out of its element in the threaded tests, so the wins go Ryzen 7 3800X's way convincingly. The 3800X also beats the -9700K in the single-threaded Cinebench R20 test, but the -9700K excels in single-threaded work.
Encoding and Compression
Core i9-9900K traditionally leverages high frequencies to dominate the HandBrake x265 test, which relies heavily on AVX instructions, and the H.264 test. The Ryzen 7 3700X is impressive against its price-comparable competition, notching impressive leads over the Core i7-9700K and nearly matching the stock -9900K.
We can also see the vast improvement in Ryzen's AVX performance in the y-cruncher tests: We would never have imagined such a massive generational leap, particularly in single-threaded performance. The work AMD has done here is truly impressive and benefits a wide range of professional applications.
Our threaded compression and decompression metrics work directly from system memory, removing storage throughput from the equation. Ryzen 3900X's greatly improved memory performance, along with the generous helping of cores, plays a big role in its commanding lead, but the Ryzen 7 3800X is equally impressive given its single-die design. Here we can see it outperform Intel's -9700K and -9900K across the board.
LAME is the quintessential single-threaded application, and here the Core processors take the lead.
MORE: Best CPUs
MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy
MORE: All CPUs Content
it does look like the 3700x is the better buy. use that $70 savings for better cooling and you got a winner on your hands it looks like. i personally don't care about a few fps at 1080p when both AMD and Intel hit some nice numbers. 140 fps vs 150 fps is pretty much the same thing to me.
but those extra cores/threads from AMD will go a long way with VM's, production software and the other non-game stuff i do regularly. AMD FTW :geek:
If you are going to OC then I mostly agree however the binning looks like it impacts power draw a lot. However you are not guaranteed 3800x performance out of a 3700x. If you do not intend to OC then there are many valid reasons for the 3800x. The 3800x makes a good case for non overclockers especially because it pulls less power than the stock 3700x. However for me I would much rather they had one more tier like a 3850x that was say 4-4.1Ghz base and 4.8 to 4.9 Ghz boost. A higher binned version I would step up for over the 3700x.
My conclusion:
I am not planning to OC ( I am using an Asrock Fatal1ty B450 Gaming-ITX ) with 105W TDP, I don't think my motherboard's VRM can handle properly ;:coldsweat:
Performance It is just about ~2% over 3700x that has TDP of 65W ;:mad:
PBO is not hitting 4.4 GHz easily ( depends on silicon lottery);:ouimaitre:
70 USD (92 CAD ) over 3700X;
Single Core performance is not that great;So, I am going to buy a Rysen 7 3700X
🤘
32b vs 16b ??
http://www.mustnotsleepgames.com/Comp/A1%2001.jpg