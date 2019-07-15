Trending

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X Review: Core i7 Has a New Challenger

By

Rendering, Encoding, Compression, Encryption

Rendering

It shouldn't surprise anyone to see the 12-core 24-thread 3900X bring a taste of HEDT performance to the multi-threaded rendering benchmarks. Ryzen 3800X performs well throughout the suite, particularly in the threaded Cinebench R15 test where it even beats the overclocked Core i9-9900K. And it only lags that overclocked processor slightly in the threaded Cinebench R20 benchmark. The 3800X also matches the 3900X in several of the single-core rendering tests, but we can see the 3800X's all-core 4.3 GHz result tumble in the rankings because the processor loses the benefit of its boost clocks. That doesn't have as much of an impact in the threaded workloads where it largely matches or exceeds its own PBO configuration. The tuned 3700X also posts solid scores in those threaded benchmarks, often slotting in slightly below the Ryzen 7 3800X.  

With only eight threads, the -9700K is out of its element in the threaded tests, so the wins go Ryzen 7 3800X's way convincingly. The 3800X also beats the -9700K in the single-threaded Cinebench R20 test, but the -9700K excels in single-threaded work. 

Encoding and Compression

Core i9-9900K traditionally leverages high frequencies to dominate the HandBrake x265 test, which relies heavily on AVX instructions, and the H.264 test. The Ryzen 7 3700X is impressive against its price-comparable competition, notching impressive leads over the Core i7-9700K and nearly matching the stock -9900K.

We can also see the vast improvement in Ryzen's AVX performance in the y-cruncher tests: We would never have imagined such a massive generational leap, particularly in single-threaded performance. The work AMD has done here is truly impressive and benefits a wide range of professional applications.

Our threaded compression and decompression metrics work directly from system memory, removing storage throughput from the equation. Ryzen 3900X's greatly improved memory performance, along with the generous helping of cores, plays a big role in its commanding lead, but the Ryzen 7 3800X is equally impressive given its single-die design. Here we can see it outperform Intel's -9700K and -9900K across the board.

LAME is the quintessential single-threaded application, and here the Core processors take the lead.


31 Comments
  • Math Geek 15 July 2019 17:48
    pretty much what i expected from all the Ryzen 3000 series so far. i am not disappointed at all in what i am seeing.

    it does look like the 3700x is the better buy. use that $70 savings for better cooling and you got a winner on your hands it looks like. i personally don't care about a few fps at 1080p when both AMD and Intel hit some nice numbers. 140 fps vs 150 fps is pretty much the same thing to me.

    but those extra cores/threads from AMD will go a long way with VM's, production software and the other non-game stuff i do regularly. AMD FTW :geek:
    Reply
  • TJ Hooker 15 July 2019 18:30
    In light of the 3700X, the 3800X doesn't seem to have much reason to exist to be honest. Not unless boost/OC behavior somehow changes significantly in the future.
    Reply
  • nitrium 15 July 2019 20:42
    Given you can get just about the same performance by OCing a 3700X (and the 3800X doesn't OC really at all), I don't really see why AMD even released this chip - especially considering how much more they are asking for it. The value just isn't there.
    Reply
  • mattkiss 15 July 2019 21:06
    What command rate are you running your memory kits at? Also, is the memory write speed nerfed like it is on the 3700X?
    Reply
  • JamesSneed 15 July 2019 22:29
    Im curious why the 3700x with PBO is pulling considerably more wattage versus the 3800x with PBO. Is binning really making that large of a difference?
    Reply
  • JamesSneed 15 July 2019 22:41
    nitrium said:
    Given you can get just about the same performance by OCing a 3700X (and the 3800X doesn't OC really at all), I don't really see why AMD even released this chip - especially considering how much more they are asking for it. The value just isn't there.

    If you are going to OC then I mostly agree however the binning looks like it impacts power draw a lot. However you are not guaranteed 3800x performance out of a 3700x. If you do not intend to OC then there are many valid reasons for the 3800x. The 3800x makes a good case for non overclockers especially because it pulls less power than the stock 3700x. However for me I would much rather they had one more tier like a 3850x that was say 4-4.1Ghz base and 4.8 to 4.9 Ghz boost. A higher binned version I would step up for over the 3700x.
    Reply
  • xcomp666 15 July 2019 23:02
    I was waiting for a decent review.

    My conclusion:

    I am not planning to OC ( I am using an Asrock Fatal1ty B450 Gaming-ITX ) with 105W TDP, I don't think my motherboard's VRM can handle properly ;:coldsweat:
    Performance It is just about ~2% over 3700x that has TDP of 65W ;:mad:
    PBO is not hitting 4.4 GHz easily ( depends on silicon lottery);:ouimaitre:
    70 USD (92 CAD ) over 3700X;
    Single Core performance is not that great;So, I am going to buy a Rysen 7 3700X
    🤘
    Reply
  • Makaveli 15 July 2019 23:36
    Does the 3800x have the same memory write limitation as the 3700x

    32b vs 16b ??
    Reply
  • TJ Hooker 16 July 2019 00:01
    Makaveli said:
    Does the 3800x have the same memory write limitation as the 3700x

    32b vs 16b ??
    From what I can find that applies to all Ryzen 3K chips with a single compute die, in which case yes it'd be the same for the 3800X.
    Reply
  • jclaine 16 July 2019 08:50
    I just did a 3700x Asrock x470 itx build. I imagine that I will need to use the wifi on it at some point in it's life, that's why I went with the x470 (Intel (1733) ) version over the b450 (Intel 3168 (433) ). I really didn't want a chipset fan because in 8 years I don't want to have to think about that failing in an old abused system, so I passed on x570.

    http://www.mustnotsleepgames.com/Comp/A1%2001.jpg
    Reply