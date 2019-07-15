AMD Ryzen 7 3800X Review: Core i7 Has a New Challenger

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X deals 354 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ AMD Ryzen 7 3800X Processor... Amazon Prime £399.99 £300 View Reduced Price AMD Ryzen 7 3800X Socket AM4... Laptops Direct £322.97 View AMD Ryzen 7 3800X Gen3 8 Core... Scan £329.99 View Amd Ryzen 7 3800X 4.50Ghz 8... very.co.uk £429.99 View Show More Deals

Civilization VI Graphics and AI, Dawn of War III

Civilization VI AI Test

The Ryzen 7 3800X handily beats the previous-gen models in this test of AI performance in a turn-based strategy game. This test is highly dependent on per-core performance. At stock settings, the 3800X matches the 3700X. As expected, the automated PBO overclocking feature yields similar results, but the processor doesn't fare as well with the all-core 4.3 GHz manual overclock because it loses the advantage of the single-core boost frequency of 4.5 GHz.

Civilization VI Graphics Test

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The Ryzen 9 3900X is incredibly impressive in this benchmark, but the Ryzen 7 3800X requires tuning to climb the ranks. The 3800X ties the 3700X at stock settings, but cranking up the voltage gives it a slim ~1 FPS lead over the tuned 3700X.

The all-core overclock, which is manually dialed into a static 4.3 GHz, does provide a 3 FPS advantage in our 999th percentile frame rates over the auto-overclocked PBO configuration. We noticed this almost imperceptible difference between the two processors in several tests, indicating PBO's dynamic clock adjustments might have an impact on smoothness, although it's fair to say it is likely imperceptible.

We also see a 1 FPS difference in the less-stringent 99th percentile measurement, but the differences are slight. The advantage goes either way, either for or against manual tuning, throughout our suite.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The Warhammer 40,000 benchmark responds well to threading, but it's clear that Intel's clock speed advantage has an impact. The Ryzen 7 3800X gains 1 FPS over the 3700X at stock settings, and roughly 2 FPS after tuning. In either case, the Intel processors lead the chart by a large margin after tuning.



