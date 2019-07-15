AMD Ryzen 7 3800X Review: Core i7 Has a New Challenger

Civilization VI Graphics and AI, Dawn of War III
Civilization VI AI Test
The Ryzen 7 3800X handily beats the previous-gen models in this test of AI performance in a turn-based strategy game. This test is highly dependent on per-core performance. At stock settings, the 3800X matches the 3700X. As expected, the automated PBO overclocking feature yields similar results, but the processor doesn't fare as well with the all-core 4.3 GHz manual overclock because it loses the advantage of the single-core boost frequency of 4.5 GHz.
Civilization VI Graphics Test
The Ryzen 9 3900X is incredibly impressive in this benchmark, but the Ryzen 7 3800X requires tuning to climb the ranks. The 3800X ties the 3700X at stock settings, but cranking up the voltage gives it a slim ~1 FPS lead over the tuned 3700X.
The all-core overclock, which is manually dialed into a static 4.3 GHz, does provide a 3 FPS advantage in our 999th percentile frame rates over the auto-overclocked PBO configuration. We noticed this almost imperceptible difference between the two processors in several tests, indicating PBO's dynamic clock adjustments might have an impact on smoothness, although it's fair to say it is likely imperceptible.
We also see a 1 FPS difference in the less-stringent 99th percentile measurement, but the differences are slight. The advantage goes either way, either for or against manual tuning, throughout our suite.
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III
The Warhammer 40,000 benchmark responds well to threading, but it's clear that Intel's clock speed advantage has an impact. The Ryzen 7 3800X gains 1 FPS over the 3700X at stock settings, and roughly 2 FPS after tuning. In either case, the Intel processors lead the chart by a large margin after tuning.
MORE: Best CPUs
MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy
MORE: All CPUs Content
it does look like the 3700x is the better buy. use that $70 savings for better cooling and you got a winner on your hands it looks like. i personally don't care about a few fps at 1080p when both AMD and Intel hit some nice numbers. 140 fps vs 150 fps is pretty much the same thing to me.
but those extra cores/threads from AMD will go a long way with VM's, production software and the other non-game stuff i do regularly. AMD FTW :geek:
If you are going to OC then I mostly agree however the binning looks like it impacts power draw a lot. However you are not guaranteed 3800x performance out of a 3700x. If you do not intend to OC then there are many valid reasons for the 3800x. The 3800x makes a good case for non overclockers especially because it pulls less power than the stock 3700x. However for me I would much rather they had one more tier like a 3850x that was say 4-4.1Ghz base and 4.8 to 4.9 Ghz boost. A higher binned version I would step up for over the 3700x.
My conclusion:
I am not planning to OC ( I am using an Asrock Fatal1ty B450 Gaming-ITX ) with 105W TDP, I don't think my motherboard's VRM can handle properly ;:coldsweat:
Performance It is just about ~2% over 3700x that has TDP of 65W ;:mad:
PBO is not hitting 4.4 GHz easily ( depends on silicon lottery);:ouimaitre:
70 USD (92 CAD ) over 3700X;
Single Core performance is not that great;So, I am going to buy a Rysen 7 3700X
🤘
32b vs 16b ??
http://www.mustnotsleepgames.com/Comp/A1%2001.jpg