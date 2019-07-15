Trending

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X Review: Core i7 Has a New Challenger

By

Office, Web Browser, and Productivity

Web Browser

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

The Krakken suite evaluates JavaScript performance using several workloads, including audio, imaging, and cryptography. Like most browser-based benchmarks, single-threaded performance reigns supreme.

Browsers tend to be impacted more by the recent security mitigations than other types of applications, so Intel has taken a haircut in these benchmarks of fully-patched systems.

AMD's improved IPC comes into play as the processors post surprisingly good results that we wouldn't have expected with prior-gen models. The tuned Ryzen 7 3800X beats its more expensive counterpart the 3900X in several of these tests, but we see the impact of the 3700X's PBO+AOC configuration hamper its performance in lightly threaded tests. The same applies to the 3800X in some benchmarks even though we aren't engaging the AutoOC feature, meaning there appears to be some work left on the firmware side. Meanwhile, both processors provide great performance in stock trim. The 3800X notches complete victories over the -9700K in Krakken and Speedometer 2, but the -9700K takes the win in WebXPRT 3.

Microsoft Office

Image 1 of 5

Image 2 of 5

Image 3 of 5

Image 4 of 5

Image 5 of 5

Microsoft's office suite makes its debut in our test suite via PCMark 10's new application test. This benchmark tests with real Microsoft Office applications, and we can see that the Ryzen 3000 series processors are very competitive in Excel, the Edge browser, and Word.

Core i7-9700K benefits massively from its overclock in some tests, but in stock form, it often trails the Ryzen 7 3800X. That trend is evident in the overall score.

Productivity

Image 1 of 6

Image 2 of 6

Image 3 of 6

Image 4 of 6

Image 5 of 6

Image 6 of 6

The application start-up metric measures load time snappiness in word processors, GIMP, and Web browsers under warm- and cold-start conditions. Other platform-level considerations affect this test as well, including the storage subsystem. The 3000-series processors occupy the middle of the ranks, but it will be interesting to revisit this benchmark with a PCIe 4.0 SSD in the future.

Our video conferencing suite measures performance in single- and multi-user applications that utilize the Windows Media Foundation for playback and encoding. It also performs facial detection to model real-world usage.

The photo editing benchmark measures performance with Futuremark's binaries using the ImageMagick library. Common photo processing workloads also tend to be parallelized, which plays well to Ryzen's multi-threaded heft. It takes a hefty overclock to boost the -9700K into contention with the 3800X. Again we can see some of the 3700X's performance sapped by the PBO+AOC configuration.


MORE: Best CPUs


MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy


MORE: All CPUs Content

31 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Math Geek 15 July 2019 17:48
    pretty much what i expected from all the Ryzen 3000 series so far. i am not disappointed at all in what i am seeing.

    it does look like the 3700x is the better buy. use that $70 savings for better cooling and you got a winner on your hands it looks like. i personally don't care about a few fps at 1080p when both AMD and Intel hit some nice numbers. 140 fps vs 150 fps is pretty much the same thing to me.

    but those extra cores/threads from AMD will go a long way with VM's, production software and the other non-game stuff i do regularly. AMD FTW :geek:
    Reply
  • TJ Hooker 15 July 2019 18:30
    In light of the 3700X, the 3800X doesn't seem to have much reason to exist to be honest. Not unless boost/OC behavior somehow changes significantly in the future.
    Reply
  • nitrium 15 July 2019 20:42
    Given you can get just about the same performance by OCing a 3700X (and the 3800X doesn't OC really at all), I don't really see why AMD even released this chip - especially considering how much more they are asking for it. The value just isn't there.
    Reply
  • mattkiss 15 July 2019 21:06
    What command rate are you running your memory kits at? Also, is the memory write speed nerfed like it is on the 3700X?
    Reply
  • JamesSneed 15 July 2019 22:29
    Im curious why the 3700x with PBO is pulling considerably more wattage versus the 3800x with PBO. Is binning really making that large of a difference?
    Reply
  • JamesSneed 15 July 2019 22:41
    nitrium said:
    Given you can get just about the same performance by OCing a 3700X (and the 3800X doesn't OC really at all), I don't really see why AMD even released this chip - especially considering how much more they are asking for it. The value just isn't there.

    If you are going to OC then I mostly agree however the binning looks like it impacts power draw a lot. However you are not guaranteed 3800x performance out of a 3700x. If you do not intend to OC then there are many valid reasons for the 3800x. The 3800x makes a good case for non overclockers especially because it pulls less power than the stock 3700x. However for me I would much rather they had one more tier like a 3850x that was say 4-4.1Ghz base and 4.8 to 4.9 Ghz boost. A higher binned version I would step up for over the 3700x.
    Reply
  • xcomp666 15 July 2019 23:02
    I was waiting for a decent review.

    My conclusion:

    I am not planning to OC ( I am using an Asrock Fatal1ty B450 Gaming-ITX ) with 105W TDP, I don't think my motherboard's VRM can handle properly ;:coldsweat:
    Performance It is just about ~2% over 3700x that has TDP of 65W ;:mad:
    PBO is not hitting 4.4 GHz easily ( depends on silicon lottery);:ouimaitre:
    70 USD (92 CAD ) over 3700X;
    Single Core performance is not that great;So, I am going to buy a Rysen 7 3700X
    🤘
    Reply
  • Makaveli 15 July 2019 23:36
    Does the 3800x have the same memory write limitation as the 3700x

    32b vs 16b ??
    Reply
  • TJ Hooker 16 July 2019 00:01
    Makaveli said:
    Does the 3800x have the same memory write limitation as the 3700x

    32b vs 16b ??
    From what I can find that applies to all Ryzen 3K chips with a single compute die, in which case yes it'd be the same for the 3800X.
    Reply
  • jclaine 16 July 2019 08:50
    I just did a 3700x Asrock x470 itx build. I imagine that I will need to use the wifi on it at some point in it's life, that's why I went with the x470 (Intel (1733) ) version over the b450 (Intel 3168 (433) ). I really didn't want a chipset fan because in 8 years I don't want to have to think about that failing in an old abused system, so I passed on x570.

    http://www.mustnotsleepgames.com/Comp/A1%2001.jpg
    Reply