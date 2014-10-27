Aorus X7 Pro Notebook Review: GeForce GTX 970M Gets Slim In SLI

Results: Adobe Creative Cloud And Productivity Applications
Adobe Creative Cloud
Adobe After Effects is affected by several system factors, including the X7 Pro’s extra RAM and the GT60’s poor memory bandwidth. Between those extremes, the SBM machine has the X7 Pro’s memory bandwidth (good) with the GT60’s lower memory capacity (bad).
One might expect the X7 Pro’s GeForce GTX 970M to outpace the SBM machine’s Radeon R9 290X based on Adobe’s history of optimizing for Nvidia's technologies. That doesn't happen this time, but I believe that the slower notebook CPU is responsible.
MSI’s higher minimum Turbo Boost ratio appears to propel it through Adobe Premiere. But the X7 Pro’s matching maximum Turbo Boost ratio helps it catch up in our single-threaded Acrobat workload.
Productivity Applications
Mysterious 3ds Max results point towards the X7 Pro’s higher memory bandwidth or greater memory capacity as potential reasons for a performance lead over the similarly-clocked GT60 Dominator.
MSI’s older machine leads Aorus’ newer model in Blender, and that’s likely due to a higher minimum Intel Turbo Boost ratio.
The X7 Pro’s soldered-down CPU appears to take a slightly higher clock frequency hit when unplugged, hurting its overall standing in ABBYY FineReader. It does have a faster storage and memory subsystem though, and both help it along in our Visual Studio compilation times.
I mean, I can somehow even understand the zombie drain by the other gpu, but even so: how is it possible that if you just write a word document and read news from the internet, you get something like 2h of battery life.
Obviously, the person who purchases this might not need even 1h battery life ever, but that does not change the fact that something seems to be wrong here, or even broken, when the previous gen laptop achieves 5-6h of battery life in such scenarios.
I am like 95% sure that either the power saving options were not enabled, or they were not functioning properly or some component was flawed or some driver was misbehaving. Or then something else weird was going on.
In any case, I am 100% certain that I can get 3-4h of battery life in a light use, non-gaming scenario with a properly built laptop even if it was sporting this kind of hardware (ie. i7-4870HQ, 970M SLI, 17,3" FHD...)