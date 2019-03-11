ASRock Phantom Gaming X Radeon RX590 8G OC Review

Performance Results: 1920 x 1080

AMD’s Radeon RX 590 was designed to be a solid performer at 1920 x 1080 with the ability to deliver smooth frame rates at higher resolutions, so long as you’re willing to compromise on quality settings. FHD is where Polaris 30 shines, though.

Through most of our benchmarks, the Phantom Gaming X drags along the field's bottom range. Since we originally collected this data for the GeForce RTX 2060 launch, AMD’s Radeon RX 590 was one of the slowest cards we wanted to include. But the underlying story told by these results is consistent, whether you flip back to our original Radeon RX 590 review, which included lower-end boards like the Radeon RX 570, or the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti review with this higher-end comparison pool. Mainly, Radeon RX 590 is almost universally faster than GeForce GTX 1060, but soundly routed by GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.

ASRock’s Phantom Gaming X, specifically, is just a hair slower than XFX’s Fatboy in each test. This is to be expected. After all, it utilizes a slightly lower clock rate, a little less power, and a smaller cooler.

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (DX12)

Image 1 of 7

Battlefield V (DX12)

Image 1 of 7

Destiny 2 (DX11)

Image 1 of 7

Far Cry 5 (DX11)

Image 1 of 7

Forza Horizon 4 (DX12)

Image 1 of 7

Grand Theft Auto V (DX11)

Image 1 of 7

Metro: Last Light Redux (DX11)

Image 1 of 7

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (DX12)

Image 1 of 7

Tom Clancy’s The Division (DX12)

Image 1 of 7

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon (DX11)

Image 1 of 7

The Witcher 3 (DX11)

Image 1 of 7

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Vulkan)

Image 1 of 7

