ASRock Phantom Gaming X Radeon RX580 8G OC Review: A Solid Rookie Effort

Gaming Benchmarks

Results: 1920x1080 (FHD)

It's been a while since we benchmarked AMD's Radeon RX 580. Whereas the company had some issues at launch time (in certain cases under-performing the Radeon RX 480), those problems are fixed. Moreover, AMD's driver team has been hard at work. The Radeon RX 580 is now faster than GeForce GTX 1060 3GB and 6GB in most cases. That wasn't the case at launch.

Our benchmark results show that Nvidia's cards fare better in older titles, while AMD's are dominant in newer games.

Results: 2560x1440 (WQHD)

Although the Radeon RX 580 excels at 1920x1080, its 8GB of GDDR5 and mature drivers make 2560x1440 a realistic target too, even in fast-paced games with taxing quality settings enabled. Naturally, if the frame rates we present aren't high enough for you, there's always the option to drop a detail preset or two. Pairing the Phantom Gaming X with a FreeSync-capable monitor would also help smooth out your experience.

Comparison Products

