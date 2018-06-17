ASRock Phantom Gaming X Radeon RX580 8G OC Review: A Solid Rookie Effort

Gaming Benchmarks
Results: 1920x1080 (FHD)
It's been a while since we benchmarked AMD's Radeon RX 580. Whereas the company had some issues at launch time (in certain cases under-performing the Radeon RX 480), those problems are fixed. Moreover, AMD's driver team has been hard at work. The Radeon RX 580 is now faster than GeForce GTX 1060 3GB and 6GB in most cases. That wasn't the case at launch.
Our benchmark results show that Nvidia's cards fare better in older titles, while AMD's are dominant in newer games.
Results: 2560x1440 (WQHD)
Although the Radeon RX 580 excels at 1920x1080, its 8GB of GDDR5 and mature drivers make 2560x1440 a realistic target too, even in fast-paced games with taxing quality settings enabled. Naturally, if the frame rates we present aren't high enough for you, there's always the option to drop a detail preset or two. Pairing the Phantom Gaming X with a FreeSync-capable monitor would also help smooth out your experience.
Comparison Products
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB
Or perhaps yields are so good at this point, that there just aren't many cut-down Ellesmere chips getting pushed out the door?
Like all cards, I just wish it was available, this crypto craziness is on the downslope for now, but you never know when cards are just going to be missing from the shelves for months.
One can only hope. The 180W drawn is a bit steep IMO.
Seems off topic...
The 3GB is a cut down version of the 6GB, with fewer ROPs and less memory bandwidth. 3GB VRAM is also insufficient to run newer games efficiently.
https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/nvidia-geforce-gtx-1060-graphics-card-roundup,4724-2.html
The GTX 1060 3GB in this article had 21.2 FPS on Hitman at Very High Levels. I don't think it is off topic if I am questioning the reliability of the benchmarking process used here. I was just wondering why the results seem to fluctuate so wildly. One value is 3 times higher than the other.
When they first came out there was often a substantial price difference between full Ellesmere and cut-down Ellesmere. That's why I'm speculating that there just isn't enough supply of 570 chips to make this possible.