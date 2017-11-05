ASRock Z370 Taichi ‘Coffee Lake’ Motherboard Review

How We Test
This is the third motherboard in our Z370 review series, and we’re including the data for two of the Core i7-8700K’s predecessors while comparing the Z370 Taichi to the Gigabyte Z370 Aorus Gaming 7 and MSI Z370 Godlike Gaming. Those predecessors are the four-core Core i7-7700K that the six-core Core i7-8700K replaces, and the six-core Core i7-7800X that features additional PCIe lanes and DDR4 channels at a similar price.
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Graphics Driver
|GeForce 382.53
Back during the X299 launch, I upgraded my test bed to handle the tremendous heat produced by the Core i9-7900X. Our award-winning Fractal Design S24 liquid cooler system sample serves the same purpose for the newer, lower heat Core i7-8700K. Cooler Master’s HAF-XB provides an optimal layout to blow the Celsius S24’s fans sufficiently over each motherboard’s voltage regulator.
Comparison Products
Benchmark Settings
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|PCMark 8
|Version 2.7.613Home, Creative, Work, Storage, Applications (Adobe & Microsoft)
|3DMark 13
|Version 4.47.597.0Skydiver, Firestrike, Firestrike Extreme Default Presets
|SiSoftware Sandra
|Version 2016.03.22.21CPU Arithmetic, Multimedia, Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth
|DiskSPD
|4k Random Read, 4k Random Write128k Sequential Read, 128k Sequential Write
|Cinebench R15
|Build RC83328DEMOOpenGL Benchmark
|CompuBench
|Version 1.5.8Face Detection, Optical Flow, Ocean Surface, Ray Tracing
|Application Tests and Settings
|LAME MP3
|Version 3.98.3Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 0.9.9Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19 GB 4k mkv to x265 mp4
|Blender
|Version 2.68aBMW 27 CPU Render Benchmark, BMW 27 GPU Render Benchmark
|7-Zip
|Version 16.02THG-Workload (7.6 GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9"
|Adobe After Effects CC
|Release 2015.3.0, Version 13.8.0.144PCMark driven routine
|Adobe Photoshop CC
|Release 2015.5.0. 20160603.r.88 x64PCMark driven routine (light and heavy)
|Adobe InDesign CC
|Release 2015.4, Build 11.4.0.90 x64PCMark driven routine
|Adobe Illustrator
|Release 2015.3.0, Version 20.0.0 (64-bit)PCMark driven routine
|Game Tests and Settings
|Ashes of Singularity
|Version 1.31.21360High Preset - 1920x1080, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAACrazy Preset - 1920x1090, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAA
|F1 2015
|2015 Season, Abu Dhabi Track, RainMedium Preset, No AFxUltra High Preset, 16x AF
|Metro Last Light Redux
|Version 3.00 x64High Quality, 1920x1080, High Tesselation, 16x AFVery High Quality, 1920x1080, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF
|The Talos Principle
|Version 267252Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AFUltra Preset, VeryHigh Quality, VeryHigh Tesselation, 16x AF
I like Bios updates. They fix bugs, improve compatibility with new releases, etc. But how hard is it to get the basics correct the first time? Bios updates that improve performance should be rare, blue moon types of updates. Calling 500mv vdroop a 'bug' is making me question their QA process.
At the same time, if I'm looking to buy a mobo, I'm not really going to take into account the old bios. I want the best overclocking ability. I'm not sacrificing that to make a statement about proper QA before release. So the part of this review that matters to my purchasing decision is the Post-Game show. Except that I know that the comparison boards might also have updates that haven't been tested making the comparison kind of useless.
So, I end up mostly ignoring OC results in these kind of reviews unless they are anomalous. Instead, I head over to somewhere like overclock.net's forums and make use of the data sets in one of the cpu clubs (usually a few months after launch).