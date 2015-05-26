Asus GeForce GTX 960 Strix OC Edition Review

Noise Benchmarks

When testing audio levels of the card, we always remove outside noise by disconnecting all fans, and turning anything in the room off. Decibel measurements are recorded two inches from the card's output bezel.

We started this chart at 30dB, which is generally considered silence. Even under full load after 10 minutes, the meter never registered anything higher than 35dB. Suffice to say this is one quiet graphics card.