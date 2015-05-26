Asus GeForce GTX 960 Strix OC Edition Review

Noise Benchmarks
When testing audio levels of the card, we always remove outside noise by disconnecting all fans, and turning anything in the room off. Decibel measurements are recorded two inches from the card's output bezel.
We started this chart at 30dB, which is generally considered silence. Even under full load after 10 minutes, the meter never registered anything higher than 35dB. Suffice to say this is one quiet graphics card.
However, the only thing I personally don't like is the looks. I never really liked Asus's cooler designs, I prefer the ACX cooler or Windforce coolers. However this is only a personal preference.
BTW...OP, you put the wrong card on the amazon price list. I think that's the Zotac 960, not the Asus 960.
Since this is only the 2GB version, the gtx 970 will run circles around 2 gtx 960s. Nearly every new game will fill that 2GB frame buffer quickly.
Looks like a great card, the cooler alone gives a great value for those extra $10, thought an optional second power connector would've been a nice addition, it never hurts to have more available power when it comes to overclocking.
Did you test this specific card to see if it still has the same behaviour and if this problem affects the entire asus gtx 960 strix line. I am asking because I was interested in buying this card until I read the above article where you reported this abnormal behaviour. I think you should further investigate this.
Any speculation as to why the EVGA ACX 2.0 cooler has a lower unloaded temperature? It seems the DirectCU II cooler performs better at load and I would have thought this ratio would be more proportional on the unloaded test.