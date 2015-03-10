Asus Matrix Platinum GeForce GTX 980 Review

Temperature, Noise And Power Benchmarks
Load Temperature
Asus makes a lot of claims regarding the Matrix's DirectCU II cooler. But how does it perform?
After a 10-minute Battlefield 4 torture test using the Ultra quality preset, the Matrix Platinum's cooler outperforms Nvidia's reference solution and Zotac's AMP! Omega by an impressive 15 degrees under load.
Of course, nobody cares about low temperatures if it takes a howling fan to get there...
Acoustics
In order to narrow our focus on graphics card acoustics, we stop all system fans during our measurement. The noise level is sampled two inches from the card's I/O bracket. Our chart starts at 30dB, which is roughly what we consider to be completely silent in a home setting.
The Matrix Platinum bests Nvidia's reference cooler by half a decibel under load, which doesn't necessarily seem impressive until you remember that Asus' card dissipates a lot more heat.
Power
Its clear that Asus' thermal solution is effective. We're also curious to see how much power the card uses compared to the reference design, though.
Surprisingly, the comparison is fairly close.
Zotac's AMP! Omega has a higher stock power target, but it limits overclocking to 110%, while the other cards are capable of a 125% overclocking power target.
While both cards carry the "Platinum" moniker, they're built on very different underlying boards, with differing power delivery (10-phase for the Poseidon vs 14-phase for the Matrix); the Poseidon being designed for "normal" use, so to speak, and the Matrix designed for breaking LN2 based overclocking records. Honestly, if someone plans to only run it on air, the Matrix is simply overpriced. If they already have a water cooling setup, for the same cost they could get the Poseidon and have a warranty supported liquid cooled 980.
than the Zotac. I've seen lots of people on forums with the EVGA listed in their sig,
but hardly anyone with this Zotac. The EVGA @ stock gives 14512 gfx score for
Firestrike, beating the Matrix Platinum.
Btw, 1329MHz for an oc is really low. I've seen numerous people on forums going
well over 1400 (check the techpowerup Unigine threads). I was able to get 1366
in just a couple of minutes, without any real effort as regards optimisations or
seeing what the voltage limits were. Some people are getting 1500+ with their 980s.
Ian.
PS. Can you confirm whether the Matrix Platinum is genuinely a 2 slot card?
By that I mean, earlier models of some cards of this type are often fractionally
wider than 2 slots, eg. the MSI GTX 580 3GB LX. For mbds with normal 2-slot
spacing, it can make fitting more than one card a real pain (rear fan clash).
This GPU managed in max overclock (25%) to beat a max overclocked (18%) Sapphire TriX 290X by 25%!!! in their tests.
Well I think this worth $100 premium...
Indeed Gigabyte did a great work on their latest coolers.
I think Galax HOF cards have VRM cooling too.
Also, I think there's an error on the second page (How we Tested Asus' Matrix Platinum GTX 980), under the "Graphics" section. It lists the stock GTX 980 as having only 2 GB of VRAM, but I think it has 4 GB.