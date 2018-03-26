Trending

Asus ROG Strix Z370-E Gaming Motherboard Review: Right-Priced RGB?

By

How We Test

We initially upgraded our test bed during the X299 launch to handle the tremendous heat produced by the Core i9-7900X. Our award-winning Fractal Design S24 liquid cooler system sample serves the same purpose for the newer, lower-heat Core i7-8700K.

SoundIntegrated HD Audio
NetworkIntegrated Gigabit Networking
Graphics DriverGeForce 382.53

Cooler Master’s HAF-XB provides an optimal layout to blow the Celsius S24’s fans sufficiently over each motherboard’s voltage regulator.

Comparison Products

Asus ROG Strix Z370-E Gaming

MSI Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC

EVGA Z370 FTW

Today, we compare our entire range of previously reviewed $200-to-$250 motherboards to the Strix Z370-E Gaming. As indicated by the table, all six boards have similar overclock settings.

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
PCMark 8Version 2.7.613Home, Creative, Work, Storage, Applications (Adobe & Microsoft)
3DMark 13Version 4.47.597.0Skydiver, Firestrike, Firestrike Extreme Default Presets
SiSoftware SandraVersion 2016.03.22.21CPU Arithmetic, Multimedia, Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth
DiskSPD4k Random Read, 4k Random Write128k Sequential Read, 128k Sequential Write
Cinebench R15Build RC83328DEMOOpenGL Benchmark
CompuBenchVersion 1.5.8Face Detection, Optical Flow, Ocean Surface, Ray Tracing
Application Tests and Settings
LAME MP3Version 3.98.3Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
HandBrake CLIVersion: 0.9.9Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19 GB 4k mkv to x265 mp4
BlenderVersion 2.68aBMW 27 CPU Render Benchmark, BMW 27 GPU Render Benchmark
7-ZipVersion 16.02THG-Workload (7.6GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9"
Adobe After Effects CCRelease 2015.3.0, Version 13.8.0.144PCMark-driven routine
Adobe Photoshop CCRelease 2015.5.0. 20160603.r.88 x64PCMark-driven routine (light and heavy)
Adobe InDesign CCRelease 2015.4, Build 11.4.0.90 x64PCMark-driven routine
Adobe IllustratorRelease 2015.3.0, Version 20.0.0 (64-bit)PCMark-driven routine
Game Tests and Settings
Ashes of SingularityVersion 1.31.21360High Preset - 1920x1080, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAACrazy Preset - 1920x1090, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAA
F1 20152015 Season, Abu Dhabi Track, RainMedium Preset, No AFUltra High Preset, 16x AF
Metro Last Light ReduxVersion 3.00 x64High Quality, 1920x1080, High Tesselation, 16x AFVery High Quality, 1920x1080, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF
The Talos PrincipleVersion 267252Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AFUltra Preset, Very High Quality, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF


4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jpe1701 27 March 2018 03:51
    @termathor- they still haven't had an update to fix the broken ai suite app either. It was broken after the spectre/meltdown windows patch came out. It contains the fan control software so I had to find a new way or use the BIOS.
    Reply
  • Crashman 27 March 2018 04:23
    20830868 said:
    @termathor- they still haven't had an update to fix the broken ai suite app either. It was broken after the spectre/meltdown windows patch came out. It contains the fan control software so I had to find a new way or use the BIOS.
    OK, we got the patched firmware tested on the next Asus board, Z370-F. Unfortunately, adding the windows patches breaks some of our benchmarks. We're producing an entirely fresh software installation with all the recent patches installed, probably to be used in the next Z-series platform launch. Adding it at this point would make it impossible to compare previously-tested Z370 to new Z370 samples.
    Reply
  • hendrickhere 27 March 2018 16:20
    I used this in my new build and I'm pretty happy with it. Compared to the competition it's features...looked like the competition. Aesthetically it's quite nice looking and the RBGs aren't over the top. The M.2 shield is a nice touch, however, one of the screws was stripped so I couldn't easily remove it and had to use the M.2 slot below the CPU. It's probably just as well though as the M.2 under the shield is directly under the GPU anyway.
    Reply
  • Pure-Soul 29 October 2018 00:00
    What about the Audio and Microphone quality?
    I had faced a lack of mic quality in the past with some of ROG motherboards.
    Reply