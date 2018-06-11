Asus ROG Strix Radeon RX Vega 64 8GB OC Edition Review: High-End Graphics With Flair

Gaming Benchmarks

Results: 2560x1440 (WQHD)

With an up-to-date BIOS and newer drivers, the strangeness we saw in our Sapphire Radeon RX Vega 64 Nitro+ review disappears entirely, and we measure the performance we'd expect. If you read along and wonder why we didn't bother testing with an overclock in place, jump forward to our discussion of cooling, where it becomes apparent that there's nothing left to squeeze from this card in a closed case.

Image 1 of 9 Image 2 of 9 Image 3 of 9 Image 4 of 9 Image 5 of 9 Image 6 of 9 Image 7 of 9 Image 8 of 9 Image 9 of 9

Because we're guessing that most folks with a Radeon RX Vega 64 plan to game at 2560x1440, that's where we start our benchmarks.

Asus' ROG Strix Radeon RX Vega 64 8GB OC Edition has a slight clock rate advantage over AMD's reference Radeon RX Vega 64, yielding a slight, but essentially imperceptible performance lead in every benchmark.

Results: 3840x2160 (UHD)

The story doesn't change much at 4K. Asus' version of the Vega 64 is consistently a little faster than AMD's implementation, while the Radeon RX Vega 64 trades blows with Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080 more generally. Neither model is really suitable for max-quality gaming at 3840x2160, though. As a result, we dial back the detail settings to maintain playable frame rates.

Image 1 of 9 Image 2 of 9 Image 3 of 9 Image 4 of 9 Image 5 of 9 Image 6 of 9 Image 7 of 9 Image 8 of 9 Image 9 of 9

The real advantages of Asus' card will have to be found elsewhere, hopefully in the cooling or noise sections. After all, those two aspects are where the reference board takes the most criticism.

Comparison Products

Asus GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB View Site

Asus GeForce GTX 1080 8GB View Site

Asus Radeon RX Vega 64 8GB View Site

MORE: Best Graphics Cards

MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table

MORE: All Graphics Content