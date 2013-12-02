Your Top Picks: Tom's Hardware Forums' Q4 2013 BestConfigs

MicroATX Gaming PC

We picked five submissions for the MicroATX Gaming PC this quarter.

When the polls closed, AMD Radeon scored a second win in this quarter’s BestConfigs with the Micro GE Build, earning 40 percent of the vote.

Congratulations to forum member AMD Radeon for having his recommended build picked by the Tom's Hardware community for the second time this quarter!

The MicroATX Gaming Build has always been about portable power for LAN parties. This quarter, a Haswell-based Core i5-4670K replaces the Ivy Bridge-based predecessor found in last quarter’s system.

Cooler Master’s award-winning Hyper 212 EVO sticks around for yet another mATX gaming build.

ASRock's Z78M Extreme4 hosts two PCIe 3.0 x16 slots and supports both SLI and CrossFire. This motherboard is also equipped with USB 3.0, gigabit Ethernet and 7.1-channel audio.

Two 4GB sticks of DDR3-1600 from G.Skill’s Ripjaws X Series occupy half of the Extreme4’s DIMM slots, leaving plenty of room for expansion.

Always the rebel, AMD Radeon went with (what else) a single Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition. The Sapphire card sports 3GB of GDDR5 and twin axial-mounted fans.

The system drive is a 120GB Samsung 840 SSD, with a 1TB Caviar Blue from Western Digital holding user data. A 650W Rosewill Hive 80 PLUS Bronze PSU powers the Micro GE Build. Enveloping it all is the 350D from Corsair’s always-classy Obsidian series. A DVD drive from Lite-On satisfies the obligatory optical duties.

The Micro GE Build came out to $1156.69 when AMD Radeon originally configured it. The current prices of AMD Radeon’s Micro GE Build can be found in the BestConfigs shopping tables.