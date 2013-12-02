Your Top Picks: Tom's Hardware Forums' Q4 2013 BestConfigs

MicroATX Gaming PC
We picked five submissions for the MicroATX Gaming PC this quarter.
When the polls closed, AMD Radeon scored a second win in this quarter’s BestConfigs with the Micro GE Build, earning 40 percent of the vote.
Congratulations to forum member AMD Radeon for having his recommended build picked by the Tom's Hardware community for the second time this quarter!
The MicroATX Gaming Build has always been about portable power for LAN parties. This quarter, a Haswell-based Core i5-4670K replaces the Ivy Bridge-based predecessor found in last quarter’s system.
Cooler Master’s award-winning Hyper 212 EVO sticks around for yet another mATX gaming build.
ASRock's Z78M Extreme4 hosts two PCIe 3.0 x16 slots and supports both SLI and CrossFire. This motherboard is also equipped with USB 3.0, gigabit Ethernet and 7.1-channel audio.
Two 4GB sticks of DDR3-1600 from G.Skill’s Ripjaws X Series occupy half of the Extreme4’s DIMM slots, leaving plenty of room for expansion.
Always the rebel, AMD Radeon went with (what else) a single Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition. The Sapphire card sports 3GB of GDDR5 and twin axial-mounted fans.
The system drive is a 120GB Samsung 840 SSD, with a 1TB Caviar Blue from Western Digital holding user data. A 650W Rosewill Hive 80 PLUS Bronze PSU powers the Micro GE Build. Enveloping it all is the 350D from Corsair’s always-classy Obsidian series. A DVD drive from Lite-On satisfies the obligatory optical duties.
The Micro GE Build came out to $1156.69 when AMD Radeon originally configured it. The current prices of AMD Radeon’s Micro GE Build can be found in the BestConfigs shopping tables.
The office PC has a better GPU than the HTPC? Flashy case for office use. I get that the CX430 is used here since it's a solid PSU, but branded memory?
1000USD for 'budget' gaming builds? you should at least aim to be a little closer to console prices since we're talking about budget gaming
Your system mistakenly links the Amazon page for the MSI AMD Radeon HD 7770 1GB. Fix your system Tom's.
Is it still a budget PC if it can max out every game you own at 1080p? if it costs a lot of money (relative to the gaming market) and places well in the top 10% of peers?
All builds underestimated SSDs and had just an HDD.
Ok, I get this. There are a lot of hardware prejudices.
DVD burners in 2013? From what country are you? I spent 4000 euros on my PC and the Asus BD usb3 I got came 6 months later...
Also most games now are starting to push more than 2GB VRAM. Hence this is where the extra 1GB RAM of the 7970 would be much more useful.
Just an opinion..
40% people chose "AMD" Radeons build... wich happens to use.... an INTEL! :D.
Toms is starting to be my favorite humor page.
2GB seemed to be fine for 2550x1600 in the gtx 770 review.
Other than that, pretty standard choices, which makes them good choices, I guess.
