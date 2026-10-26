Denmark’s bid to ditch Microsoft Office for open-source alternative Collabora collapses in under six months — employees cite issues with style, formatting, and tracking changes

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Looks like Microsoft won this time.

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Denmark’s Ministry of Digitization, which has since been merged with other ministries and is now called the Ministry for Research, Education, and Digitization, has reportedly ended its experiment to replace Microsoft Office with an open-source alternative. According to Danish publication Computerworld [machine translated], the pilot project was launched in 2025 and involved 38 employees, all of whom would start using the British open-source Collabora office suite instead of Word, PowerPoint, and Excel.

The experiment was initiated by the then Digitization Minister Caroline Stage, who wanted to reduce the country’s dependence on American technology. Denmark isn’t alone in moving away from U.S. software, with France and the Netherlands both taking steps to replace Microsoft Windows. However, it seemed that the experiment fizzled out less than six months after it started. It had reportedly ended by the time the Danish government called for an early election in February 2026, with some employees complaining about issues with style, paragraph formatting, blank pages, and challenges with tracking changes.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • heffeque
    So, I'm summary:

    Danish government did a half-assed crap job at testing MS Office alternatives, and they don't want to explain what failed, nor why it failed, and just decided to go the "easy way": having a foreign company from an unreliable/aggressive/unfriendly country be in charge of state-wise office solutions.

    Did I miss anything?
    Reply
  • Marlin1975
    6 Months is not enough time. That and what did they use?
    The newest Libre Office works really well and I have had few issues. But I have also been using it for a few years. So im use to it and know where the basic options are.
    Reply
  • excalibur1814
    Just use Office. It's around £10 per person, per month. I'm pretty sure that they can get that vastly reduced. At least they tried.
    Reply
  • thesyndrome
    heffeque said:
    So, I'm summary:

    Danish government did a half-assed crap job at testing MS Office alternatives, and they don't want to explain what failed, nor why it failed, and just decided to go the "easy way": having a foreign company from an unreliable/aggressive/unfriendly country be in charge of state-wise office solutions.

    Did I miss anything?
    Yeah that sounds about how I understood it too, and it makes Denmark's tech sector look really bad if they considered that to be thorough test of replacement systems, or I should say "system" singular, because they didn't bother even trying others before apparently giving up .
    Reply
  • erazog
    What it came down to was polish and support. They went with Collabora because it has actual support even if the underline software is Libreoffice.

    A governments bureaucracy is not the same as home use, you dont just fire up any old MS Office clone, the demands and requirements are far higher with MS have decades of experience whereas open source alternatives are well only if someone cares to do it or a third party contractor like Collabaora itself makes the needed changes.
    Reply
  • rgd1101
    they probably don't have a collabora guru. and user don't know how to get help. this is probably what ai could help.
    Reply
  • USAFRet
    A large organization uses MS Office much differently than you or I do at home.

    Lots of file sharing between offices.
    Word Templates.
    Excel macros and small MS Access databases.
    Outlook calendars.
    etc, etc, etc

    Every office has some homegrown Excel or Access doodad that they live and die by.

    The MS Office alternatives are very close, but not a 1:1 replacement.
    ALL of those things would need to be converted.
    Reply