Reddit’s r/opensource bans AI-made and AI-focused projects, also bans non-English speakers — sweeping new rules spark backlash over Linux kernel contributions and solo developers

Reddit communities are increasingly tightening their rules around artificial intelligence, with some restricting AI-generated submissions and others limiting discussions about the technology. The latest crackdown comes from Reddit’s r/opensource community , whose moderators announced sweeping restrictions on October 24, banning projects built with AI, projects that use AI, and software intended for AI. The announcement has sparked backlash over its broad wording, with some developers saying AI-assisted coding does not automatically make a project low quality or any less open source.

Notably, the new rules go beyond AI, with projects promoted in r/opensource now required to have been actively maintained for at least a year, have multiple contributors, maintain an existing community, and use an OSI-approved open-source license. Common student projects, such as note-taking apps and PDF viewers, are also excluded, while requests for maintainers or additional contributors are no longer permitted.

The moderators also require Reddit accounts to be at least a year old and have a history of significant contributions. They warned that users who contact the moderators after attempting to post could face a permanent ban and a mute. The announcement takes a particularly hard line on AI-assisted development.

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“If it's obvious you're using AI in your project, we don't want it. Tokens are cheap, and we don't care how many you spent to make your amazing project,” the moderators wrote.

The policy also tells people who do not speak English to find another community, arguing that moderators cannot reliably distinguish AI-written English from AI-translated text. That provision has drawn separate criticism, with one commenter calling the hostility toward non-English speakers “disgusting.”

Other developers objected that the rules could exclude legitimate projects simply because they were built by a solo developer or used AI tools. One developer said their nine-year-old project had more than 300 GitHub stars but only one contributor, leaving it at risk of exclusion despite having no AI involvement.

The restrictions have also prompted questions about whether projects such as the Linux kernel could fall foul of the new rules as AI becomes more common in software development.

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Meanwhile, Linux has taken a different approach. In April, the kernel project formalized rules allowing AI-assisted code contributions , with disclosure requirements and human contributors remaining responsible for submitted code and any resulting bugs or security problems. The policy initially introduced an “Assisted-by” tag for AI involvement.

Linux creator Linus Torvalds has previously pushed back against blanket opposition to AI tools. “AI is a tool, just like other tools we use. And it's clearly a useful one,” he said in July, during a discussion about AI-assisted code review.

For context, the r/opensource debate does not mean Linux has been banned. Moderator Wolvereness said the kernel would satisfy the project's minimum requirements and suggested that whether a project was obviously AI-generated would be a subjective decision. That leaves considerable room for moderators to interpret the policy differently across projects.

The backlash has already prompted the creation of r/TrueOpenSource, a rival subreddit launched by Reddit user u/esk6plays. The r/opensource moderators acknowledged the new community in an edit to their announcement, describing it as a potential refuge for users affected by the restrictions.

The debate is not limited to Reddit’s open-source community. In April, the moderators of r/programming temporarily banned posts about large language models , saying the volume was overwhelming technical discussions. In May, they replaced the trial ban with a policy treating most AI and LLM content as off-topic, while allowing deeply technical discussions of implementation. Meanwhile, open-source projects such as Gentoo and NetBSD have imposed restrictions on AI-generated code contributions, reflecting concerns about code quality, licensing, and accountability.

Open-source maintainers have also struggled with the volume of AI-generated contributions and reports. Projects including cURL, tldraw, Node.js, and OCaml have faced problems involving questionable bug reports or large AI-generated patches , prompting concerns about the time needed to review submissions and verify their quality. These cases have fueled calls for better disclosure and human review, rather than a single approach across every project.

That said, the latest restrictions contrast with OpenAI's efforts to encourage the use of its coding tools in open-source projects. Through its Codex for Open Source program , the company offers eligible maintainers six months of ChatGPT Pro with Codex, API credits, and conditional access to Codex Security.

OpenAI says the support is intended to help maintainers with coding, issue triage, code review, security work, and release workflows, although it does not directly address the r/opensource controversy.