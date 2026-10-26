Reddit’s r/opensource bans AI-made and AI-focused projects, also bans non-English speakers — sweeping new rules spark backlash over Linux kernel contributions and solo developers

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Reddit’s r/opensource is banning AI-built projects, but its sweeping new rules are drawing criticism from developers over Linux kernel code and solo contributors.

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Reddit communities are increasingly tightening their rules around artificial intelligence, with some restricting AI-generated submissions and others limiting discussions about the technology. The latest crackdown comes from Reddit’s r/opensource community, whose moderators announced sweeping restrictions on October 24, banning projects built with AI, projects that use AI, and software intended for AI. The announcement has sparked backlash over its broad wording, with some developers saying AI-assisted coding does not automatically make a project low quality or any less open source.

Notably, the new rules go beyond AI, with projects promoted in r/opensource now required to have been actively maintained for at least a year, have multiple contributors, maintain an existing community, and use an OSI-approved open-source license. Common student projects, such as note-taking apps and PDF viewers, are also excluded, while requests for maintainers or additional contributors are no longer permitted.

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Newton Gitonga
Newton Gitonga
Freelance Writer

Newton Gitonga is a tech journalist covering gadgets, PC hardware, AI, data centers, and the wider tech industry. His interest in technology started early, taking apart things around the house to see how they worked, often to his dad’s frustration. His curiosity sometimes got the better of him, including a few failed attempts to fix laptops, one of them a gifted Dell XPS. He has previously written for Notebookcheck, ZyCrypto, CoinCentral, and Crypto News Flash.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bill001g
    Reddit has become a useless collection of echo chambers. You can not longer trust any subreddit to not be ruled by a bunch of idiot moderators that will ban anyone that conflicts with their view of the world. The solution will be to remove the anonymity of the moderators. They can stay in their little kingdom while everyone else moves to a newly created subreddit. This way they can be banned as becoming moderator of the new subreddit and forced to go back and argue with themselves on their subreddit.

    Lately people see the AI boogy man under every bed. There have been code generators for years but they were never called AI. Although I suspect the moderators are teens in moms basements they act like grumpy old men refusing to even consider any use of new technology. It would be likely better if they just marked a project they objected to as AI generated and let it up to the person who wants to use it to decide.
    Reply
  • USAFRet
    bill001g said:
    Reddit has become a useless collection of echo chambers. You can not longer trust any subreddit to not be ruled by a bunch of idiot moderators that will ban anyone that conflicts with their view of the world. The solution will be to remove the anonymity of the moderators. They can stay in their little kingdom while everyone else moves to a newly created subreddit. This way they can be banned as becoming moderator of the new subreddit and forced to go back and argue with themselves on their subreddit.

    Lately people see the AI boogy man under every bed. There have been code generators for years but they were never called AI. Although I suspect the moderators are teens in moms basements they act like grumpy old men refusing to even consider any use of new technology. It would be likely better if they just marked a project they objected to as AI generated and let it up to the person who wants to use it to decide.
    Discussions around AI code certainly have their place.
    But that 'place' does not have to be everywhere.
    Reply
  • usertests
    USAFRet said:
    Discussions around AI code certainly have their place.
    But that 'place' does not have to be everywhere.
    These rules suck, not just the AI rule, and it's righteous for moderators to be bullied.

    Correction: REDDIT moderators. I would never, ever, ever, ever bully our compassionate TH moderators.
    Reply
  • PEnns
    usertests said:
    These rules suck, not just the AI rule, and it's righteous for moderators to be bullied.

    Correction: REDDIT moderators. I would never, ever, ever, ever bully our compassionate TH moderators.
    Three "EVER"s???

    OK, now I am sure the moderators here believe you....😜
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    ai stuff? ok fair as theres a lot of slop...but non english speaking?
    Thats just stupid as heck.
    Reply