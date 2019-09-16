Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360P Silver Edition Review: Fuzed-Fan Style

Available today for $220, the ML360P Silver Edition may be the best-looking closed-loop cooler available, while delivering very good performance. But it costs more than several of its less-stylish peers, which will make it a tough sell for those on a tight build budget.

Features and Specifications

It’s a story as old as time itself: An eager system builder settles in for a long evening of building their new enthusiast-grade PC, only to spend the better part of the process wrangling a spaghettified-mess of tangled fan and RGB cables. Cooler Master is leading the charge of simplifying this nightmare with the introduction of its new Master Liquid ML360P Silver Edition liquid cooler. It comes equipped with a rather clever 3x120mm unified fan module, making use of only a single PWM and aRGB cable. Yes, this is a three-fan cooler that requires but one fan cable and one RGB cable. We’ll wait while you catch your breath and dry the tears of happiness.

Cooler Master has poured forth a new liquid cooler direct from their forges and polished up the face of their flagship 360 AIO lineup with a handsome, silver-flake finish appropriately named the ML360P Silver Edition. While the ML360P Silver Edition isn’t at the pinnacle of our AIO thermal cooling charts, it runs just behind the current Tom’s Hardware 360 AIO champ (and its sibling), the Cooler Master Master Liquid ML360R all while wearing that sleek, silver shine.

Specifications

Thickness 1.125" / 28.6mm (2.25" / 57.15mm w/fans) Width 4.75" / 120.7mm Depth 15.5" / 393.7mm Pump Height 2.125" / 54.0mm Speed Controller BIOS Cooling Fans (1) 360 x 25mm Connectors (1) 4-pin PWM(1) 3-pin PWM(2) 4-pin aRGB Weight 52.3 oz / 1483g Intel Sockets 2066, 2011x, 1366, 115x, 775 AMD Sockets AM2(+), AM3(+) AM4, FM1, FM2(+), TR4 Warranty 5 years

Cooler Master includes a wide assortment of accessories and features with the ML360P Silver Edition, most notably mounting brackets and support hardware for all Intel and AMD desktop CPUs, including Threadripper. With options to meet the needs of pretty much any desktop build, and including standard 4-pin RGB compatibility, Cooler Master has seemingly covered all the bases here. The company even includes a syringe of thermal compound so you can get up and chilling immediately.

The ML360P Silver Edition is covered by Cooler Master’s 5 year standard liquid cooler warranty.

The real stand-out feature of the ML360P Silver Edition most certainly has to be the singular 3x120mm fan module that uses only a single set of PWM and aRGB connections for managing the trio of cooling fans. Rather than the traditional setup of needing to install 120mm fans individually, the triple fan module covers the same radiator surface area with spec-identical fans, drastically reducing installation frustration and time, while also addressing cable management woes.

The fan module comes equipped with rubber isolation pads to reduce vibration noise, as well as knurled Pillips-head thumb screws, making mounting to the radiator simple, fast and effective. The 360mm aluminum radiator carries over from other models and is brandished with an impressively consistent covering of silver metal flake paint.

The top of the CPU pump and block unit gets a minimal artistic Cooler Master logo in reflective plating and a matching dressing of the same silver paint backed up by accent trim aRGB lighting. Coolant tubing enters and exits the housing via a pair of 90° swivel fittings and braided lengths of matching silver nylon sleeve, making adjustment during setup and mounting a bit more manageable.

The base of the Cooler Master Master Liquid ML360P Silver Edition features the same Cooler Master AIO copper cold plate design we’ve grown accustomed to. With lateral milling and a relatively matte finish, optimal mating of the copper block base to the CPU IHS top is achieved with nominal thermal compound and secure mount directly over the CPU cores below.

The included aRGB lighting and control module includes several programmed modes, and also allows linking to your RGB-capable motherboard using standard 4-pin RGB cabling. USB connectivity suggests that software UI might be coming to allow management of lighting features and some control of the overall system, but as of this writing, the ability to control fan and pump speeds through this control module is not included, as it lacks the 3 or 4-pin PWM connectivity to do so.

Mounting and installation of the Cooler Master Master Liquid ML360P Silver Edition is straightforward and uneventful, aided in large part by the simplicity of the single housing and cabling for the three fans. Of course, finding adequate space and simply having support for a 360 AIO should be confirmed, but other than these considerations, setting up the ML360P Silver Edition is much simpler than other AIOs, since we only have to account for a single fan and PWM cable for all three cooling fans.

