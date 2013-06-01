Trending

The Core i7-4770K Review: Haswell Is Faster; Desktop Enthusiasts Yawn

Intel's Haswell architecture is finally available in the flagship Core i7-4770K processor. Designed to drop into an LGA 1150 interface, does this new quad-core CPU warrant a complete platform replacement, or is your older Sandy Bridge-E system better?

HD Graphics 4600: World of Warcraft: Mists Of Pandaria

In a surprising turn of events, Intel’s Core i7-4770K claims its first and only gaming victory in World of Warcraft. Or maybe we shouldn’t be surprised. This is another notoriously processor-limited title with documented issues on AMD hardware. It looks like the A10 might still be playable at 720p. But it’s symbolic that Haswell, which we know only gets faster when we look at the BGA-based, Iris Pro Graphics 5200-equipped mobile version, already wins in this test with 20 execution units.

The frame rate over time is notably choppier in WoW than the other titles we’ve tested. With that said, Core i7-4770K spends most of its time up above 40 FPS, while A10-5800K hovers in the mid-30 range. Core i7-3770K dips into the mid-20s too often for our tastes.

Haswell again fares well, though playing through WoW at this setting is clearly too much for the HD Graphics 4600 engine to handle. Dialing down to Fair quality might help.

Relative to the other processors we’re testing, Core i7-4770K compares pretty well. In absolute terms, however, almost 14 ms of variance between consecutive frames is palpable. Fortunately, HD Graphics 4600 averages closer to 5 ms at 720p. The experience on AMD’s A10 is noticeably more jittery, particularly in our flight path-based benchmark where the animations are expected to be smooth.

Average and “worst-case” variances alike quickly balloon. This is actually a good representation of how frame time variance and the impact of inconsistent pacing manifest in a game. Naturally, when you’re looking at a tenth of a second difference between the time it takes to serve up one frame and the frame next to it, the effect is exaggerated. But there’s certainly no denying it’s there.

431 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Novuake 01 June 2013 14:08
    WELL FINALLY!! Now to read it!

    EDIT : LOL!!!!
    http://bupp-portal.com/pictures/fp.jpg
    Reply
  • thiemo56 01 June 2013 14:14
    Dissapointing, not worth it to upgrade over sandy or ivy bridge.
    Reply
  • thiemo56 01 June 2013 14:14
    And they overclock so low.
    Reply
  • Danny N 01 June 2013 14:16
    Biggest question is if its worth upgrading my cpu i5 750 4.0ghz to Haswell or my gfx card ati 5870 to nvidia 7xx, my main pc use is for Maya, After FX and some fps gaming. Any input would be appriciated cause I'm leaning towards a cpu upgrade atm.
    Reply
  • swampfire 01 June 2013 14:19
    whats scoket is it like lg1155
    Reply
  • refillable 01 June 2013 14:21
    @Danny N
    You shouldn't ask here. Perhaps you should get an i7-4770k and a 7970(?) I heard that kepler cards does not perform that good in Maya and Aftereffects (In OpenCL).
    Reply
  • refillable 01 June 2013 14:27
    Well unless you can get a 780, that's a whole different story.
    Reply
  • bergami 01 June 2013 14:29
    I want to know more about Iris
    Reply
  • envy14tpe 01 June 2013 14:34
    Seriously. What did people expect? Of course it's better but nothing out of the ordinary for Intel.
    Reply
  • enewmen 01 June 2013 14:35
    For me it's not about the 10% gain over SB. It's more like a huge gain over a C2Q, floating point performance over SB (should matter later), and lower watts. I hope THG can expand the Power Consumption and Media Encoding later - check the Watts idle more and fast quick-sync media encoding quality loss. My 2 cents..

    EDIT:
    other sites have reported much lower watts idle, so a lot doesn't make sense or the 4770k has a very slow throttle.
    http://hexus.net/tech/reviews/cpu/56005-intel-core-i7-4770k-22nm-haswell/?page=15
    http://www.techspot.com/review/679-intel-haswell-core-i7-4770k/page13.html
    Reply