Corsair H150i Pro CPU Cooler Review

A large, well rounded cooling solution that provides the most value when taking advantage of the Corsair LINK software to manage the H150i Pro. Quiet, non-RGB fans mean a near-silent user experience and lower, overall cost than similar cooling solutions.

Features & Specifications

Recently, we've seen an influx of larger All-In-One (AIO) closed-loop liquid CPU coolers that are designed to appeal to those who seek the highest possible CPU clock speeds and who want a dependable, bolt-on cooling solution to help them do so. Although AIO cooling systems based on single and double 120mm radiator sizes have been mainstream for quite some time, we are seeing a trend of double 140mm and even triple 120mm heat exchangers to cope when additional cooling potential is needed.

Now, Corsair enters the large AIO cooler arena with the H150i Pro, a triple 120mm radiator product that includes all the typical Corsair features with which we’ve become familiar. While the radiator is almost overwhelming in length, the name ‘H150i Pro’ is quite the opposite, making it simple to remember. And, by supporting almost all current AMD and Intel CPU sockets, the only limitation for the H150i Pro is having the room to contain it.

Specifications

The H150i Pro comes boxed packaged with the usual assortment of Corsair-esque snap rings and brackets for socket compatibility that twist-lock into the bottom of the pump unit. The pump is secured via heavy, nickel-plated thumbscrews that thread down over mounting offset posts. Three ML Series 120mm PWM fans rated at 47.3 CFM at 1600 RPM will adorn the 360 radiator to provide airflow and likewise require three 120mm adjacent fan mounts for support.

The H150i Pro pump unit draws power from an integrated SATA 12v adapter. A Micro-B to USB header cable is included to allow granular control of the H150i Pro pump and fans using the Corsair LINK software suite, although they can simply be controlled via motherboard PWM header. A triple, 4-pin ribbon cable protrudes from the pump to allow the three 120mm fans to be controlled with the LINK software or chosen PWM header. The Corsair branded acrylic pump top is ringed with RGB lighting and, as you may have guessed, also gets full customization within the LINK software UI.

The pump cold plate arrives with a factory-applied splotch of thermal compound, which seemed a bit dry and chalky. The cooler also ships with the Intel mounting plate attached, which happens to also be correct for our overclocked 2011-v3, 6-core i7-5930k. Secured with recessed screws, the copper base is milled very smooth, but not quite to a mirror finish. And while radiator tubing connections are fixed, the pump tubing connections shown above pivot to allow movement during installation.

A common, 240 (2x120mm) AIO cooler occupies a significant amount of PC case area to house the radiator, so the 360 radiator used on the H150i Pro requires tactful installation and planning. Corsair utilizes aluminum for the core and fins for this cooler, which should come as no surprise since most (if not all) of the company's AIO offerings are also engineered using the same material for the heat exchangers. The semi-gloss black paint is accented by nickel-plated adhesive Corsair logos along either side. That’s correct: we said nickel plated logos; not paint or stickers.

We setup the H150i Pro in the top of our Corsair Graphite 760T case with all fans oriented to push and exhaust warm air through the top vents of the case, the same manner in which we test all AIO coolers. When it's finally mounted above our MSI X99S XPower AC ATX motherboard, you get the full sense of the sheer size of the H150i Pro.

Corsair LINK software is installed like any other Windows application and can be setup to run at system boot. LINK lets you control and view fan curves, temperature history graphing, configure RBG lighting, and manage pump RPM. One lighting configuration that we found interesting allows pump RGB color changes depending on detected thermal levels of CPU cores, motherboard sensors, or coolant temperature.

