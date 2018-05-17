Corsair RM850x V2 PSU Review: Smaller And Quieter!

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the RM850x’s total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Corsair's RM850x V2 achieves a slightly higher overall performance rating than its predecessor.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

Naturally, the RM850x V2 earns a slightly higher value score than the original RM850x, given that both PSUs have the same price tag.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

The RM850x V2 demonstrates better performance in our noise output testing than the original, making it one of the quietest 850W PSUs that we have ever tested.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

There is a very small improvement in this discipline; it's barely noticeable.

