Corsair RM850x V2 PSU Review: Smaller And Quieter!

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the RM850x’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load5.1mV5.2mV10.3mV5.8mVPass
20% Load10.4mV3.9mV9.4mV5.0mVPass
30% Load7.6mV5.3mV9.3mV5.7mVPass
40% Load7.4mV13.4mV14.6mV13.7mVPass
50% Load6.4mV5.8mV9.9mV6.1mVPass
60% Load6.9mV7.1mV10.1mV7.4mVPass
70% Load6.9mV6.8mV10.0mV7.2mVPass
80% Load6.7mV6.6mV10.2mV7.1mVPass
90% Load7.1mV6.6mV11.2mV7.5mVPass
100% Load7.8mV8.7mV11.6mV10.1mVPass
110% Load7.8mV9.3mV11.9mV9.4mVPass
Cross-Load 110.8mV8.5mV12.0mV9.1mVPass
Cross-Load 27.0mV8.1mV12.2mV8.8mVPass
Ripple suppression is great on every rail! The PSU's solid platform, along with cables featuring extra ripple-filtering caps, lead to an amazing performance.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.  

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • parkerygc8 17 May 2018 22:10
    Sweet, first review of this I've seen. Thanks.
  • leclod 21 May 2018 09:08
    I didn't go into detail, but I wonder what's the use of that Gold PSU when there's a Seasonic Focus Plus Platinum 750 for a similar price ?
  • Aris_Mp 22 May 2018 06:09
    Gold, Platinum, it doesn't really matter at this efficiency point. What matters the most, in my opinion at least, is noise output now besides the basic (reliability and overall performance).
  • powernod 24 May 2018 10:34
    At last some scoring at the review conclusion!! I always considered the lack of score as Tom's greater weakness about their reviews !!
