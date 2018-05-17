Corsair RM850x V2 PSU Review: Smaller And Quieter!

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the RM850x’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 5.1mV 5.2mV 10.3mV 5.8mV Pass 20% Load 10.4mV 3.9mV 9.4mV 5.0mV Pass 30% Load 7.6mV 5.3mV 9.3mV 5.7mV Pass 40% Load 7.4mV 13.4mV 14.6mV 13.7mV Pass 50% Load 6.4mV 5.8mV 9.9mV 6.1mV Pass 60% Load 6.9mV 7.1mV 10.1mV 7.4mV Pass 70% Load 6.9mV 6.8mV 10.0mV 7.2mV Pass 80% Load 6.7mV 6.6mV 10.2mV 7.1mV Pass 90% Load 7.1mV 6.6mV 11.2mV 7.5mV Pass 100% Load 7.8mV 8.7mV 11.6mV 10.1mV Pass 110% Load 7.8mV 9.3mV 11.9mV 9.4mV Pass Cross-Load 1 10.8mV 8.5mV 12.0mV 9.1mV Pass Cross-Load 2 7.0mV 8.1mV 12.2mV 8.8mV Pass

Ripple suppression is great on every rail! The PSU's solid platform, along with cables featuring extra ripple-filtering caps, lead to an amazing performance.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

