SSD Deathmatch: Crucial's M500 Vs. Samsung's 840 EVO

Results: 128 KB Sequential Reads
Fantastic sequential read and write performance is a trademark of modern SSDs. To measure it, we use incompressible data over a 16 GB LBA space, then test at queue depths from one to 16. We're reporting these numbers in binary (where 1 KB equals 1024) instead of decimal numbers (where 1 KB is 1000 bytes). When necessary, we're also limiting the scale of the chart to enhance readability.
128 KB Sequential Read
Even with the Y-axis starting at 300 MB/s, it's pretty obvious that these four M500s are pretty evenly matched in our sequential read performance test. The ramifications of employing 20 nm, 128 Gb dies aren't felt quite yet.
On the other hand, all four knock around at the bottom of our comparison chart when we test with a queue depth of one.
The first thing you might notice if you take a long, hard look at the graph above is the lack of the 840 EVO. Don't worry, you'll be seeing that match-up a bit later on.
So, at lower queue depths, the M500s trail the field in sequential reads. Once you get four commands queued up, though, the '9187-equipped Crucial drives pick up the pace and join the rest of the pack. Intel's SSD 335 240 GB, also based on 20 nm flash, drops under 400 MB/s at a queue depth of one as well. The rest of our comparison hardware groups up tightly between 450 and 500 MB/s.
Here's a break-down of the maximum observed 128 KB sequential read performance during Iometer workload testing.
Although it's true that Crucial's new drives bring up the rear, there's not a ton of difference between the first- and last-place finishers. Frankly, maximum write speed is a more telling metric if we're going to lay out the results like this, bottlenecked by SATA 6Gb/s.
The SSD 840 is rated for 1000 P/E cycles, though it's been seen doing more like ~3000. At 10GB/day, a 240GB would last for 24,000 days, or about 766 years, and that's using the 1K figure.
You're free to waste money if you want, but SLC now has little place outside write-heavy DB storage.
EDIT: Screwed up by an order of magnitude.
You are totally correct! You win a gold star, because I didn't even notice. Thanks for catching it, and it should be fixed now.
Not only are consumer workloads completely gentle on SSDs, but modern controllers are super awesome at expanding NAND longevity. I was able to burn through 3000+ PE cycles on the Samsung 840 last year, and it only is rated at 1,000 PE cycles or so. You'd have to put almost 1 TB a day on a 120 GB Samsung 840 TLC to kill it in a year, assuming it didn't die from something else first.
You may be thinking of the controller failures some of the Sandforce drives had, which are completely unrelated to the type of NAND used.
I would like to see, can TH use SSD put this 10GB/day and see for how long it will work.
After this I read this article, I think that Crucial's M500 hit the jackpot. Will see Samsung's response. And that's very good for end consumer.
Show me a report with a reasonable sample size (more than a couple of dozen drives) that says they have >50% annual failures.
A couple of years ago Tom's posted this: http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/ssd-reliability-failure-rate,2923.html
The majority of failures were firmware-caused by early Sandforce drives. That's gone now.
EDIT: Missed your post. First off, that's a perfect example of self-selection. Secondly, those who buy multiple SSDs will appear to have n times the actual failure rate, because if any fail they all appear to fail. Thirdly, that has nothing to do with whether or not it is a 1bpc or 3 bpc SSD - that's what you started off with.
Sounds a bit like a sore loser argument, unfortunately.
SSDs aren't perfect, but they generally do live long enough to not be a problem. Most of the failures have been overcome by now too.
Just realised there's an error in my original post - off by a factor of ten. Should have been 66 years.
Tell that to all the people on this forum still running intel X-25M that launched all the way back in 2008 and my Samsung 830 that's been working just fine for over a year.......
See what you're paying attention too is the loudest group of ssd owners. The owners that have failed ssd's.
See it's the classic "if someone has a problem, there going to be the one that you hear and the quiet group, isn't having the problem" issue.
Those that dont have issues (such as myself) dont mention about our ssds and is probably complaining about something else that has failed.