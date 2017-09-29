ECS Z270-Lightsaber Motherboard Review

How We Test

A $200 MSRP puts the Z270-Lightsaber at odds with some major competition, including the ROG Strix Z270E Gaming from Asus. The $190 MSI Z270 Gaming M5 and $180 ASRock/Fatal1ty Z270 Gaming K6 round out our charts, using our complete Kaby Lake Test configuration to gauge performance and comparative overclocking capability.

(Note: Prices reflected immediately below are real-time, or dynamic prices and may not reflect the prices we quote in the text, which are based on MSRP.)

ECS Z270-Lightsaber

The range of Z270-Lightsaber’s overclock settings appears adequate in comparison to other boards, but its CPU core voltage is far less granular. We can’t imagine many people will be pleased to jump straight from 1.25V to 1.30V, particularly when some cores operate best from a heat-to-performance perspective at 1.28V.

Test System Configuration

Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Graphics Driver GeForce 372.90



