EVGA 450 B3 PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the 450 B3's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 7.3mV 5.0mV 6.7mV 4.7mV Pass 20% Load 7.9mV 5.2mV 8.1mV 5.2mV Pass 30% Load 7.9mV 5.9mV 7.9mV 5.5mV Pass 40% Load 8.4mV 6.3mV 8.3mV 5.8mV Pass 50% Load 14.0mV 6.3mV 9.2mV 5.9mV Pass 60% Load 10.5mV 7.3mV 10.4mV 6.6mV Pass 70% Load 16.0mV 7.8mV 14.8mV 10.7mV Pass 80% Load 10.9mV 7.6mV 12.9mV 7.7mV Pass 90% Load 11.9mV 7.4mV 13.6mV 7.7mV Pass 100% Load 11.8mV 9.5mV 13.5mV 10.4mV Pass 110% Load 11.8mV 9.3mV 13.7mV 11.0mV Pass Cross-Load 1 9.3mV 7.4mV 7.9mV 8.6mV Pass Cross-Load 2 11.1mV 8.6mV 12.4mV 9.3mV Pass

Thanks to the secondary side's solid design and extra filtering caps on the cables, ripple suppression is extraordinary. We couldn't ask for more; these reasons put even high-end PSUs to shame.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

