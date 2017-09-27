EVGA 850 B3 PSU Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior & Cabling

Packaging

EVGA's box has the same simple graphics design as the other B3 PSUs. Up front, we find the model number in large, bronze letters, along with the 80 PLUS Bronze badge in the bottom-left corner. There's a graph on one side that illustrates when the fan is activated (once the PSU's internal temperature reaches 60°C) and at which temperature it stops spinning (45°C). A power specifications table is printed on the same side, clearly stating that the 850 B3 delivers its maximum capacity continuously at up to 50°C ambient.

Around back, two out of the five photographs depict the unit's internals, highlighting the APFC bulk caps and LLC resonant converter (an unusual sight in such a low-efficiency PSU). The rest of the photos show the fan blades, the fully modular panel, and the punched fan grille. Lastly, there is a list of modular cables included with the 850 B3.

Contents

There is no packing foam for enhanced protection. Only bubble-wrap is used, and this clearly isn't optimal. EVGA should use a better packing solution to minimize the possibility of damage from adverse shipping conditions.

The bundle includes a user's manual that is common across all B3-series PSUs. EVGA also throws in a set of fixing bolts, an AC power cord, and the modular cables. There are no zip ties or Velcro straps provided.

Exterior

The punched fan grille is something that makes the 850 B3 stand out from its budget-oriented competition. Up front, we meet the classic honeycomb exhaust grille along with the AC receptacle and two switches: a power switch and a smaller switch for controlling EVGA's ECO (semi-passive) mode. It is nice to have control over this PSU's semi-passive operation since, frankly, we prefer the fan to operate continuously at low speeds under light loads. This way, there is no heat build-up internally.

One of the two sides hosts a power specifications label. On the bottom, two stickers depict the part number and serial number.

The modular panel has 10 sockets in total. Four are for the peripheral cables, two correspond to the main ATX cable, and four match up to PCIe and EPS cables.

Compact dimensions (for an 850W PSU) and modular cabling are big advantages, since they make the installation process much easier.

Cabling

The cables use black wires. They aren't ribboned, as Super Flower adds extra ripple-filtering caps on the ATX, EPS, and PCIe cables.

We removed part of the sleeving to identify the caps installed on the main ATX, EPS, and PCIe cables. Underneath, we found several Teapo SC (1000-3000h @ 105°C) capacitors. So, in fact, this unit doesn't use 100% Japanese caps unless EVGA is referring to its main PCB.

The 450 B3 uses CapXon (KF series, 2000-5000h @ 105°C) capacitors on the same cables. On paper, the CapXon caps actually seem superior to the Teapo SC ones. But we still prefer Teapo caps and don't particularly trust CapXon products. In any case, these caps don't ensure much stress, so there's no need to use high-end stuff.



