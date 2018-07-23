EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G1+ PSU Review: Efficient & Silent

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the 650 G1+’s total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

The SuperNOVA 650 G1+'s overall performance is pretty high, despite its lousy transient response. Good efficiency levels carry this PSU's score.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the product’s performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

The 650 G1+'s value score is lower than what EVGA's own 650 G3 achieves. Seasonic's SSR-650FX sets itself apart as the best buy in our chart. It's also much more compact, measuring just 140mm deep.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

EVGA's SuperNOVA 650 G1+ is not a noisy PSU. However, the SSR-650FX is quieter and costs less.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

The 650 G1+ performs well, achieving an overall efficiency score greater than 89%.

