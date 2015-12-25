EVGA SuperNOVA 650 P2 PSU Review

Transient Response Tests
Advanced Transient Response Tests
For details on our transient response testing, please click here.
In these tests, we monitored the response of the PSU in two different scenarios. First, a transient load (10A at +12V, 5A at 5V, 5A at 3.3V and 0.5A at 5VSB) was applied to the PSU for 200ms while the PSU was working at 20 percent load. In the second scenario, the PSU was hit by the same transient load while operating at 50 percent load. In both tests, we used our oscilloscope to measure the voltage drops caused by the transient load. The voltages should have remained within the ATX specification's regulation limits.
These tests are crucial because they simulate the transient loads a PSU is likely to handle (such as booting a RAID array or an instant 100 percent load of CPU/GPUs). We call these tests "Advanced Transient Response Tests," and they are designed to be very tough to master, especially for a PSU with a capacity of less than 500W.
Advanced Transient Response at 20 Percent
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|12.145V
|12.083V
|0.51%
|Pass
|5V
|5.032V
|4.947V
|1.69%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.309V
|3.231V
|2.36%
|Pass
|5VSB
|5.090V
|5.054V
|0.71%
|Pass
Advanced Transient Response at 50 Percent
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|12.117V
|12.055V
|0.51%
|Pass
|5V
|5.022V
|4.940V
|1.63%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.301V
|3.223V
|2.36%
|Pass
|5VSB
|5.054V
|5.016V
|0.75%
|Pass
The +12V rail's performance during these tests was absolutely fantastic. We usually get close to 0.5 percent readings from much stronger PSUs. However, in this case, the mid-capacity 650 P2 achieved very low voltage drop. The deviations were also minimal on the other rails. In general, EVGA delivered great performance in these tough tests.
Here are the oscilloscope screenshots we took during Advanced Transient Response Testing:
Transient Response At 20 Percent Load
Transient Response At 50 Percent Load
Turn-On Transient Tests
In the next set of tests, we measured the response of the PSU in simpler transient load scenarios—during the PSU's power-on phase.
For the first measurement, we turned off the PSU, dialed in the maximum current the 5VSB could output and switched on the PSU. In the second test, we dialed the maximum load the +12V could handle and started the PSU while it was in standby mode. In the last test, while the PSU was completely switched off (we cut off the power or switched off the PSU by flipping its on/off switch), we dialed the maximum load the +12V rail could handle before switching on the PSU from the loader and restoring the power. The ATX specification states that recorded spikes on all rails should not exceed 10 percent of their nominal values (+10 percent for 12V is 13.2V, and 5.5V for 5V).
All slopes ramped up smoothly without any unwanted spikes or voltage overshoots. Once again, the 650 P2's performance was excellent.
