EVGA SuperNOVA 850 T2 Power Supply Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 1500 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

With 75W load and up, efficiency is constantly above 90%. This is amazing, to say the least.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

The temperatures inside the PSU during our demanding cross-load tests, where the PSU operates under full load for a prolonged period, remain at normal levels. Although the fan rarely spins (and once it does, it spins slowly), the internal temps never hit worrisome levels. If they did, the over-temperature protection circuit would kick in to protect the power supply.