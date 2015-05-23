Fractal Design Edison M Series 750W Power Supply Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Cross-Load Tests

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 1000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU as it was being tested with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).