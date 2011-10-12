Trending

AMD Bulldozer Review: FX-8150 Gets Tested

By

Perhaps the most hotly-anticipated launch in 2011, AMD’s FX processor line-up is finally ready for prime time. Does the company’s new Bulldozer architecture have what it takes to face Intel’s Sandy Bridge and usher in a new era of competition?

AMD’s Roadmap Through 2014

Based on where Bulldozer sits today, it’s fairly evident that AMD didn’t realize the breadth of its goals for this architecture. However, the company says it’s on a cadence to produce a new version of the Bulldozer core every year.

Bear in mind that this isn’t a cadence in the same sense as Intel’s, where AMD is committing to a major architectural revision, a manufacturing node advancement, then another architectural revision. Rather, it’s simply predicting a 10 to 15 percent performance increase per core with each successive step via a combination of IPC, power, timing, and frequency increases.

In 2012, the company plans to launch Piledriver, which is expected to incorporate a number of IPC- and power-oriented improvements to the architecture. The first product planned with Piledriver’s enhancements is AMD’s Trinity APU, which we already saw running at IDF. Later, it’ll become a 32 nm-based CPU successor to today’s Zambezi desktop incarnation. How will Piledriver get its projected 10 to 15 percent speed up? AMD says one-third will come from IPC improvements like structure size increases (so, three to five percent) and two-thirds will come from power optimizations that reduce consumption, enabling higher frequencies at a constant TDP (another six to 10 percent).

AMD won’t provide any specifics on how it intends to carve out that additional 10 to 15 percent in the Steamroller or Excavator designs, maintaining only that it sees the potential and is confident the performance is there.

530 Comments Comment from the forums
  • btto 12 October 2011 11:13
    yeah finaly, now i'll read it
    Reply
  • ghnader hsmithot 12 October 2011 11:13
    nOT Bad AMd!
    Reply
  • jdwii 12 October 2011 11:14
    Been so long and i'm kinda sad.
    Reply
  • compton 12 October 2011 11:16
    Not many surprises but I've been waiting for a long, long time for this. I hope this is just the first step to a more competitive AMD.
    Reply
  • ghnader hsmithot 12 October 2011 11:16
    At least its almost as good as Nehalem.
    Reply
  • gamerk316 12 October 2011 11:17
    Dissapointing. Predicted it ages ago though. PII X6 is a better value.
    Reply
  • 12 October 2011 11:18
    As I expected - failure.
    Reply
  • AbdullahG 12 October 2011 11:18
    I see the guys from the BD Rumors are here. As many others are, I'm disappointed.
    Reply
  • iam2thecrowe 12 October 2011 11:20
    for the gaming community this is a FLOP.
    Reply
  • phump 12 October 2011 11:22
    FX-4100 looks like a good alternative to the 955BE. Same price, higher clock, and lower power profile.
    Reply