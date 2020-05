Benchmark Results: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

We begin with Skyrim's Ultra detail preset, but turn off MSAA in favor of FXAA.

The GeForce GTX 650 Ti manages great performance, never dropping below 46 FPS. Once again, though, Nvidia's older GeForce GTX 560 and AMD's Radeon HD 6870 do slightly better than the new card.

We turn on 4x MSAA, but yet the GeForce GTX 650 Ti maintains very playable frame rates. Moreover, the finishing order we saw from the previous graph doesn't change.