GeForce GTX 750 Ti Review: Maxwell Adds Performance Using Less Power

Average Performance And Performance Per Watt

When we average the performance of all of these cards across all of our benchmarks, the GeForce GTX 750 Ti appears to perform a lot like AMD's older Radeon HD 7850. Although that's a decent accomplishment in and of itself, since the 7850 launched at $250 (and the only card in stock on Newegg still sells for $200), it's made even more impressive when you consider that the Maxwell-based board doesn't even need an auxiliary power connector.

AMD recently cut the prices on many Radeon R7 260X cards, improving their value. Sapphire's implementation comes overclocked from the factory, includes 2 GB of GDDR5 memory, and can be found for about $130, making it a good upgrade option for gaming at 1920x1080.

Digging further, we took the average performance of all cards across five games, and then recorded detailed power usage stats during the runs. Using those results, we calculated the average frame rate per second per watt:

This is the chart that matters when you want to fold a 60 W TDP into the performance discussion. Nvidia's GeForce GTX 750 Ti really shines, almost doubling the performance/watt of AMD's Radeon R7 265 and Nvidia's GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost. The Radeon R7 260X fares better, but still trails the GM107-based card's efficiency by a significant distance.