GeForce GTX 760 Review: GK104 Shows Up (And Off) At $250

DirectX And CAD: 2D And 3D Performance

AutoCAD 2013

Since AutoCAD 2013 is built around Microsoft’s DirectX API, we employ the 2D and 3D index of the Cadalyst Benchmark 2012 to help us gauge each contender’s performance. In 2D mode, differences remain marginal; it doesn’t really matter which card is driving your screen.

While the performance gaps widen in 3D mode, the GeForce GTX 760 is only just faster than the GTX 660 Ti. In the end, the new card's greater memory bandwidth secures its slim lead over the GeForce GTX 660 Ti, which gives the 760 a run for its money thanks to a higher number of CUDA cores.

Autodesk Inventor 2013

Inventor is another DirectX-based app, and we're using a popular benchmark that renders 1000 cubes to stress each GPU. While the Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition brought up the rear in AutoCAD, it turns the tables this time around and dominates the entire field of GeForce cards. Overall, the differences aren't especially big, with the GeForce GTX 760 ending up closer to a GeForce GTX 660 Ti.