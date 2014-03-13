Trending

Gigabyte Aivia Uranium Wireless Gaming Mouse Review

By

Gigabyte's Aivia Uranium wireless gaming mouse is certainly a bit different. It might not be the ideal peripheral for all enthusiasts. However, there are those who will undoubtedly consider this feature-rich mouse to be everything that they need.

Introducing Gigabyte's Aivia Uranium

A Mouse With A Friend

The Aivia Uranium is one of Gigabyte’s latest entries into the strongly-contested gaming mouse market. It has enough unique features to set it apart from the many similar gaming mice already vying for attention.

Some might love and some might hate Gigabyte’s concept, but it'll at least evoke a strong reaction one way or the other. That's definitely preferable to the average response that most lookalike peripherals elicit when they're first introduced.

Gigabyte’s package consists of a wireless mouse that employs replaceable, rechargeable batteries. In a pinch, normal alkaline batteries can be used as well. The charging station features a display that conveys important information, while bundled Ghost software enables a solution akin to Roccat's Grid to make the Aivia Uranium more flexible through profiles.

So, there's the mouse, the charging station, rechargeable batteries, and replacement feet found in the box. That's a fairly standard package accompanying a gaming mouse.

Let’s have a look at the technical specifications in a handy table before we move on.

Technical Specifications
SensorPhilips PLN 2032 Twin-Eye Laser
Resolution100 to 5600 DPI (Can be set)
Polling/Report Rate125 to 1000 Hz (Can be set)
Maximum Speed5.1 m/s
Maximum Acceleration50 G
DPI SwitchPresent (Four settings)
Mouse Wheel4D mouse wheel
Side Buttons4 (Fully configurable)
Mouse ButtonsOmron (10 million clicks)
Dimensions (LxWxH)13.0 x 7.8 x 4.0 cm
Weight114 g without batteriesAbout 170 g with batteries
Cable LengthCable to display: 1.8 mCharging cable: 0.5 m
Available ColorsMatte black
In The BoxDisplay dock with two-color OLED display2 x AA rechargeable batteries1 x set of replacement feetCleaning clothManual
SoftwareGhost Engine
Wireless Frequency2.4 GHz
Price$120
10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jankeke 13 March 2014 08:21
    Nice review !But on the 2nd page, 9th § you wrote :This is another place where Gigabyte's Aivia Uranium offers good economics.I guess it should say :This is another place where Gigabyte's Aivia Uranium offers good ergonomics.
    Reply
  • FormatC 13 March 2014 08:36
    Typical translation mistake.... Thx. I'll inform the guys to fix this asap. :)
    Reply
  • kamhagh 13 March 2014 09:46
    in My option, this is stupid !
    Reply
  • Yuka 13 March 2014 11:19
    Philips PLN 2032 Twin-Eye Laser.Do not buy.Cheers!
    Reply
  • kamhagh 13 March 2014 11:42
    i would rather buy g602 (have it currently and love it) G600 or g700s! maybe g100 or g500s depends on need :)
    Reply
  • Boo Bies 14 March 2014 10:25
    120 for a mouse? No thanks
    Reply
  • Phillip Wager 14 March 2014 20:53
    this just does not seem worth the high price. it just seems like too much of an office mouse than a gaming mouse honestly thats marketed for gamers.
    Reply
  • ferooxidan 16 March 2014 04:41
    Using Microsoft Mouse wireless 4000 and still owning Dota 2 nicely. Cheers
    Reply
  • atavax 17 March 2014 02:01
    I don't understand why you think heavy is ok for low sensitivity and bad for high sensitivity. It is quite the opposite. Low sensitivity means you are moving your mouse way more and lifting your mouse way more, which means heft is a big problem. While many high sensitivity players move their mouse very little and many actually prefer heavy mice.
    Reply
  • atavax 17 March 2014 02:08
    Also many low sensitivity players use 400 or 450 dpi. the lowest native step being 800 is not good for low sensitivity players.5600 DPI is ridiculously high. Almost all professional shooter players use below 1000 dpi. The higher the max dpi, the more smoothing is needed to be built into the mouse to counter jitter, the laggier the mouse is. Any mouse above 3,000 dpi is not taking high level mouse performance seriously.
    Reply